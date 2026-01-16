3 Keys: Chicago Bulls Need a Much Better Shooting Night Against the Brooklyn Nets

The last time the Chicago Bulls faced off against the Brooklyn Nets, they were in a full-blown spiral. They had picked up four consecutive losses and were fresh off an extended road trip. Brooklyn came into the United Center and took full advantage, leaning heavily on a hot shooting effort from downtown.

With Coby White back on the floor tonight, and the Bulls playing slightly better basketball as of late, it feels like revenge could be in store. However, we all know this group's ability to play up or down to their opponent, and the Nets are trying to end a five-game losing streak. Hungry to get back in the win column, they will likely come into this battle with the Bulls a little extra confident.

Run Them Off the Perimeter

Jan 14, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) shoots a jump shot against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins (24) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Brooklyn Nets may score fewer points per game than any other team in the league, but that isn't for a lack of trying!

Their offense loves to chuck up threes, sitting sixth in the NBA in attempts per game (41.0) despite a 24th-ranked success rate (34.3 percent). They lean heavily on catch-and-shoot looks, moving the ball consistently in the halfcourt and recording an assist percentage that sits just behind Chicago's as the league's seventh-highest. If the Bulls aren't hitting their rotations and closing out strong, the Nets could start to win the numbers game.

Indeed, this is exactly what went south in their first meeting on December 13. Chicago's abysmal defense led to a hot shooting effort from Brooklyn. They went 19-46 from behind the arc with five players draining at least two triples. Noah Clowney and Michael Porter Jr. led the way with a combined 11 makes.

How did the Bulls fare? It was one of their single-worst shooting nights of the year. They went 7-30 from distance and shot 42.2 percent from the field overall. The good news is that I don't expect them to come out nearly as cold tonight, especially after draining 17 threes against Utah. Regardless, ensuring the Nets don't burn them again from downtown starts on the defense end.

Control the Tempo

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) passes the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Without Josh Giddey on the floor, the Chicago Bulls have seen their PACE slip down the leaderboards a little. Nevertheless, they remain one of the quickest teams in the NBA. They average the sixth-most fastbreak points a night and sit Top 9 in percent of possessions started in transition, per Cleaning the Glass.

Conversely, the Nets prefer to take things slow offensively. Their PACE ranks 27th in the NBA, resulting in the fewest points scored in the fastbreak. They also happen to allow the fifth-most fastbreak points thanks to an equally sluggish transition defense. Could this play right into the Bulls' hands?

For what it's worth, the Bulls did outscore the Nets 25-16 in the fastbreak during their previous meeting, but they still struggled to force Brooklyn to play their brand of basketball. The Bulls finished the night with only 20 assists and turned the ball over 16 times. Let's see if they can do a better job running the show this time around.

Finish at the Rim

Nov 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) makes a layup against Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski (22) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

The Brooklyn Nets may not be a particularly stout defensive team, but they do have two rather respectable rim protectors in their rotation. Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe are both long and strong centers who can force their fair share of stops. The two combined for 5 blocks in their last meeting with Chicago and made a legitimate difference against a Bulls team that likes to do most of its damage at the rim.

While Chicago did finish the evening with 60 points in the paint, they did so while going only 20-38 in the restricted area. Now, they did at least force a fair share of whistles, but that's still a number that has to change if the Bulls want to pick up their second straight victory.

The hope sure is that Nikola Vucevic can be much better, as well. The veteran shot an ugly 6-18 from the field against the Brooklyn frontcourt and turned the ball over six times. Coming off a season-high 35 points in a win over the Utah Jazz, let's see if the big man can carry over the momentum.

Once again, this Nets team is going to try to win the numbers game behind the arc, so winning the possession battle and executing in the paint is a must, particularly if the Bulls' deep shots aren't falling again.