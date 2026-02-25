Coby White Greeted with Emotional Warm Welcome in First Meeting with the Bulls

All eyes were on Coby White Tuesday night.

Not only was the former Chicago Bulls guard making his first stop at the United Center since the February 4 trade, but he was making his debut with the Charlotte Hornets. Upon arrival in his home state, the organization chose to sit him out for the previous seven games due to his lingering calf issues. Coincidentally, his rehab lined up perfectly with a trip to his old stomping ground, where White looked more than comfortable in his 15 minutes of action.

Presumably keeping him on a tight leash as he ramps back up, White recorded 10 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds in his first stint in purple. He also finished the game with a +20, as the Hornets ran the Bulls off the court in the second half.

Nevertheless, win or lose, the Bulls staff and fans were going to give White a warm welcome. The guard spent his first six full seasons as a pro with the franchise, proving to be the last surviving piece of the Gar Forman and John Paxson regime. Regardless of the changing role or roster, White repeatedly found a way to develop his game, and it's that exact trait he hopes to be remembered for most in Chicago.

Based on the reception he got early in the first quarter, it feels safe to say he accomplished that. The Bulls were quick to give White the tribute video treatment, and a loud ovation from the Bulls faithful ensued.

Check out the video that played inside the UC:

Coby White’s tribute video from the Bulls pic.twitter.com/MwLB1FcVA3 — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) February 25, 2026

A soft-smiling White also made sure to recognize the fans.

White told reporters after the game that his adrenaline was high, so much so that he initially forgot to strap on his ankle braces and also first checked into the game with a knee brace on. New teammate LaMelo Ball pointed it out to him at mid-court before the two shared a laugh. The pre-game jitters go to show just how much suiting up for the organization meant to him.

"When the trade happened and the tonight, you don’t really know the impact you have on people and then the impact people have on you. And that’s very humbling for me. That was the biggest part," White said (h/t CHSN). "I got the ovation tonight. But so many people being here tonight, wearing my jersey, calling my name. For me, I just try to be in the moment but also show ultimate gratitude in that moment … like I said, it’s very humbling to find out how many people you impacted with this beautiful game that we play.”

While White's side-step mid-range jumper and speedy transition layup served as a reminder of the talent Chicago let go, his postgame comments go to show how much he's grown as a leader. The Bulls are sure missing that in the locker room right now.

