Bucks Can't Believe They Gave Up a 27-0 Run to the Bulls: "I'm Still Perplexed"

The Bucks may have come into the night with only two more wins than the Chicago Bulls, but the game felt like theirs for the taking. They were 7-3 in their previous ten games, whereas the Bulls were on an 11-game losing streak with multiple players stuck on the injury report. And that's to say nothing of each organization's motives!

Milwaukee appears deadset on a Play-In Tournament push to give superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo a shot at the postseason. As for the Bulls, they appear deadset on improving their lottery odds and starting anew. With that being the case, losing 120-97 isn't an outcome anyone expected for the Bucks, especially when we factor in how it happened.

The Bucks were in full control at halftime with a 15-point lead. While they may have watched this slip away, they still at least entered the fourth quarter with a slim 89-87 advantage. Whatever momentum the Bulls built in the third quarter, however, snowballed into a ridiculous 27-0 run as they entered the fourth quarter. They proceeded to outscore Milwaukee a staggering 33-8 in the final frame.

Chicago's offense had ranked dead last in the league since the beginning of February. Their fourth quarter net rating came in at -11.8, which ranked only ahead of the Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets. In other words, allowing this version of the Bulls to string together this kind of run is mind-boggling.

Bucks React to Crazy Bulls Run

Doc Rivers didn't hold back on his team following their concerning loss. The Milwaukee Bucks' head coach called out his group for their inconsistent play, which he said featured far too many contested jumpers and some particularly poor execution from the first unit down the stretch. The Bucks shot 2-21 in the final 12 minutes of play.

“I don’t know if there is such a thing as the basketball gods, but if there is, he was alive tonight," Rivers said. "When you approach the game and play like that, you don’t deserve to win. If we would have won the game I would have been upset. I would have taken the win because we need it. But that’s not how you play basketball.”

Not one to hide his emotions, Bobby Portis also expressed his frustration during his postgame locker room availability. The former Bulls forward said the only silver lining is that the Bucks get a chance to suit up again on Monday night and thus put this game behind them. Unfortunately, that game will come against the Boston Celtics.

“I didn’t even know the run was like that," Portis said. "When I came out in the fourth quarter, and the guy courtisde was telling me like ‘look at the run that we’re on, 25-0, you guys haven’t even scored this quarter … I didn’t even know we didn’t put the ball in the hole. I don't want to credit them. I don’t know what it was. I just want to move on for real.”

The most shocked of all might have been Cam Thomas. Joining the Bucks after being released by the Brooklyn Nets, the guard has been a big part of the team's offense since his arrival. He has averaged 14.1 points in his second unit role, though he went just 1-4 in the Bucks' ice-cold second half for 5 points.

"I really don’t have much to say because it’s still like, stunned in a way," Cam Thomas told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Stunned. Like dang, what happened. I really don’t have much to say, I’m sorry about that. I’m still perplexed.”

Again, I'd be just as dumbfounded if I allowed the Chicago Bulls put up 27 straight points! The on-court stagnation and the postgame reaction really do underscore how ugly things have been for this Bucks squad, and they are running out of time to solve their many problems.

The good news, however, is that their best player is about to return to the court. Shams Charania of ESPN announced on Monday afternoon that Giannis Antetokounmpo will officially make his return from a calf strain against the Boston Celtics. While only time will tell if he can lift them into the postseason, I think it's safe to say he will at least help this group avoid another 27-0 run.

