Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

With the Chicago Bulls owning a Portland Trail Blazers lottery-protected pick, many argued that Thursday night's game was a must-win. Well, some might make that same argument this afternoon.

While this recent losing streak has not improved the Bulls' lottery odds drastically, it at least moved them behind the Milwaukee Bucks in the standings. However, with Giannis Antetokounmpo still sidelined and the Bucks' struggles still very much prevalent, it's not out of the question that these two remain too close for comfort. A win for Chicago would shrink the cushion to just 2.0 games, while a loss would obviously fluff it up to 4.0 games.

Nevertheless, this is easily Chicago's most winnable game in weeks. The Bucks have gone an improved 7-3 in their last 10 games, but they have ranked in the bottom ten in offensive and defensive rating all season long. Also, with Antetokounmpo off the floor, they have really struggled on the glass. That's good news for a Bulls team that will be without Jalen Smith and Patrick Williams this afternoon.

The real question mark for Chicago is whether or not they can solve the math problem. The Bucks are one of the most efficient shooting teams in the league, ranking second in three-point success rate per game. Chicago's defense is going to have to run this team off the perimeter and limit their open looks. Likewise, someonein the second unit is going to have to step up offensively. Cam Thomas has recently joined the squad, and he is averaging 14.0 points a night in his second unit role.

How to Watch

Who: Milwaukee Bucks (26-32) at Chicago Bulls (24-36)

Where: United Center

When: 2:30 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Tre Jones

2. Isaac Okoro

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Patrick Williams

5. Guerschon Yabusele

Milwaukee Bucks

1. Kevin Porter Jr.

2. Ryan Rollins

3. AJ Green

4. Kyle Kuzma

5. Myles Turner

Injury News

Feb 22, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls' injury report has only grown over the last few weeks. Jalen Smith and Patrick Williams have recently joined Jaden Ivey and Anfernee Simons in street clothes. Smith is continuing to deal with a calf strain, while Williams is working through the first quad strain of his career. Both are expected to be sidelined for at least the next week.

Already an undersized rotation, there is no question the absence of these two frontcourt players will make life harder on this group. Can Josh Giddey use his jumbo frame to help out extra on the glass? Can Collin Sexton use his energy to muck things up? Will Matas Buzelis be able to handle some additional physicality? Thank goodness the Bulls don't have to deal with Antetokounmpo tonight!

Chicago Bulls

Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Jalen Smith – OUT (calf)

Patrick Williams – OUT (quad)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (toe)

Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)

Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo – QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Giannis Antetokounmpo – OUT (calf)

Taurean Prince – OUT (neck)

