Bulls On Receiving End of Controversial Joke From Knicks' Walt 'Clyde' Frazier

The Chicago Bulls have undoubtedly become the butt of the joke, but a recent one from the Knicks' Walt "Clyde" Frazier left many stunned.

Ahead of the Bulls' battle with the Knicks at Madison Square Garden – where they were promptly down 20-1 – the HOFer and long-time analyst didn't mince words. He took a risky jab at the Bulls, making a quip about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"Mike, I was talking to my friends, man, and I was talking about eradicated, obliterated, devastated. They thought I was talking about Iran. But I was talking about the Bulls," Frazier said.

While Breen laughed, he sounded very caught off guard by the comment. Fraizer proceeded to mention the Bulls' recent high-scoring affairs, criticizing them for their ghastly defensive effort. All things considered, the internet was quick to react to the shocking and brash opening remark. No one blamed the two-time champion for critiquing the Bulls' organization, but the way in which he went about it seemingly lacked forethought.

Clyde: "I was talking to my friends about eradicated, obliterated, devastated. They thought I was talking about Iran. I was talking about the Bulls"



Mike: "…That's how you start a telecast?" pic.twitter.com/spaDWwCm3Z — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 3, 2026

Bulls Stumble Continues Against Knicks

Apr 3, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Making more moves than any team at the trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls have spiraled out of control. Their directionless path has led to the very public dismissal of Jaden Ivey and the ongoing rumors regarding Billy Donovan's future. Meanwhile, the on-court product is worse than ever before. Even if taking a step back was part of the plan, looking like the worst team in the NBA wasn't.

They have now allowed 125+ points in five straight games. Not only did they allow the Philadelphia 76ers to drop 157 in regulation, but they were blown out by the 18-win Pacers 145-126 for a regular-season series sweep. Defense has been optional. Offense has been selfish. Calling it a disaster might be an understatement.

The New York Knicks only continued to beat up on the lowly squad. They built a lead as high as 41 points in the first half alone, largely thanks to a 38-16 first-quarter run. The Knicks would shoot well over 50.0 percent from the field on the night and got 25-28 from the free throw line. Meanwhile, Chicago mustered just a 43.2 percent shooting effort, which was heavily bolstered by some garbage-time scoring.

Chicago now has only five games left on its regular-season schedule. With little reason to pick up wins, some more ugly performances could very well be in their future. After that, however, all eyes will shift to ownership. Could change finally be on the horizon?

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