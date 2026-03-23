The Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets Have Two Very Different Injury Reports

Chicago Bulls fans will have to wait a little longer for some more Jaden Ivey minutes.

Despite the organization finally upgrading the recently acquired guard to questionable, the Bulls ultimately ruled him out for Monday's meeting with the Houston Rockets. It will mark Ivey's 15th consecutive missed game because of the issue. He has technically sat out 16 straight games if we include his surprise DNP-CD on February 19.

Nevertheless, the recent upgrade on the injury report is positive news. Ivey appears in line to travel with the Bulls on their latest road trip and eventually see the floor in the coming days. We addressed the significance of that on Monday morning.

Anfernee Simons experienced the same sequence of events. The guard has sat out since February 21 due to re-aggravating a fracture in his wrist. As serious as the injury sounds, it's something he has played on since his preseason in Boston. There has continued to be an expectation that he can return to play following some extended rest; however, there are fair questions about whether that's worth it.

Unlike Simons, Ivey is a restricted free agent in a matter of months. The Bulls have to decide whether or not they believe the 24-year-old is a worthy part of their future, which makes potential playing time in the coming weeks that much more important. As for Simons, he is an unrestricted free agent who has made the league well aware of what he brings to the table. Not only are there expectations that he walks this summer, but the Bulls do not need to feel as desperate to see him in action, even if they planned to re-sign him.

Feb 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Anfernee Simons (22) shoots against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With that in mind, it will be important to watch how Billy Donovan juggles minutes for both guards upon their return. The same goes for 21-year-old Rob Dillingham, who has looked increasingly comfortable off the bench in recent weeks. It sure feels as though the young talent should be the priority during the home stretch, but head coach Billy Donovan has rarely followed that philosophy in the past.

Isaac Okoro and Guerschon Yabusele are also expected to sit on Monday night. Yabusele is dealing with an ankle sprain following his 29 minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was a major part of the Bulls' near comeback in the fourth quarter with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Facing off against a Houston team that gets at it on the glass, there is no question that missing his strength down low could be a problem.

Not having Okoro in his seventh straight game is also bound to make life against Houston's 10th-ranked offense more difficult. Easily the best defender on this Bulls team, Okoro has been trying to work through lingering knee soreness.

The good news for the Bulls is that Jalen Smith did get the green light. He sat out the team's backend of their previous back-to-back and came into the day questionable due to injury management purposes. Billy Donovan let reporters know a little less than two hours before tip-off, however, that they will have their longest-tenured big man. Smith had a strong outing during his last meeting with the Rockets, scoring 14 points with 9 rebounds in the start.

Speaking of Houston, they come in shockingly healthy for this time of year. While Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet remain out with their respective long-term injuries, the rest of the squad is healthy to continue their rise up the West standings. They are currently 2.5 games back of the Lakers for the No. 3 seed.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Jalen Smith – AVAILABLE

Guerschon Yabusele – OUT (ankle)

Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (wrist)

Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Fred VanVleet – OUT (ACL)

Steven Adams – OUT (ankle)

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