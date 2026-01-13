Chicago Bulls Fake Trade Grades: A Ja Morant Blockbuster? Tre Jones to Minnesota?

When it comes to the trade machine, the Chicago Bulls are a fan-favorite.

The closer we get to the 2025-26 trade deadline, the more we will see the organization lumped into fake deals. They continue to be considered among the league's biggest potential sellers thanks to their middling record and slew of expiring contracts.

With that being the case, I thought it couldn't hurt to start grading some of the most prominent trade ideas that surface over the next few weeks. Let's start with one semi-realistic transaction and one brain-busting move.

ESPN's Tre Jones Trade

Jan 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been easily the most popular team tied to the Chicago Bulls this trade season. Rumors first emerged that connected the point guard-needy squad to Coby White. They reportedly inquired about his availability during the early portion of this season, stressing a desire to add to their backcourt sooner rather than later.

Of course, nothing has been agreed upon yet, but we have reason to believe interest in striking a deal remains. Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times even suggested this past weekend that the Timberwolves could look at the other guards on Chicago's roster, including Ayo Dosunmu and Tre Jones. The former would cost less to keep around in free agency, while the latter has put together a strong season on an incredibly cost-effective three-year, $24.0 million deal.

He isn't the first to think of this possible fit for Minnesota, however. ESPN recently pumped out six trades they believe would shake up the playoff race, and one saw the Timberwolves landing a Bulls guard not named Coby White.

Here is ESPN's proposal, as well as my grade:

TRADE GRADE: B+

I don't know about you, but I find that rather juicy! There has been a lot of talk about either Dillingham or Shannon Jr. being one of the pieces in a potential Coby White deal, so landing both in one transaction has to make you think twice, right?

To be clear, I recognize that both have faced their struggles this season and have failed to carve out a meaningful rotational role. At the same time, we are talking about two sophomore players who were drafted into a title-contending situation. Minnesota simply has not had the time to give either the kind of attention and developmental minutes they may need.

Dillingham is only 21 years old and was one of the most efficient scorers in college basketball. There is no question he's looked out of sorts coming into the NBA, but opportunity is key. The Bulls can give him that and put him in a system that should really draw out his strengths.

As for Shannon Jr., while already 25 years old, he is an incredibly explosive athlete who has shown some real flashes with Minnesota. He would give the Bulls some additional size at the wing, as well as another sparkplug scorer who can put guys on a poster in transition, force his way to the free throw line, and drain spot-up threes. Next to Josh Giddey, Shannon Jr. could really thrive.

Is there a world where this does not work out for Chicago? Absolutely. Once again, you are buying low on both Dillingham and Shannon Jr. after rough starts. But let's also consider the cost. As great as Tre Jones has been since arriving in Chicago, he is a sixth-year true point guard on a team that has already committed to one in Josh Giddey. The Bulls are also an organization in desperate need of high-upside talent, and there is no question that Dillingham and Shannon Jr. currently possess higher ceilings.

The main reason to turn this down is if you believe Tre Jones can land you an even greater return down the road. I can't necessarily rule out that possibility with how efficient he's been in this system, but I find this to be a pretty good value for an organization still searching for a direction. Adding these two prospects for Jones doubles down on the youth movement and still gives you a chance to pursue draft capital for players like Coby White or Ayo Dosunmu.

The Athletic's Ja Morant Trade

Dec 26, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) gestures during the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Zach Harper put together three fake trades for Ja Morant in The Athletic's daily newsletter, and he surprisingly included the Chicago Bulls.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported earlier this month that the Memphis Grizzlies are officially listening to offers on the All-Star guard. The organization has struggled to find sustained success in the Western Conference with Morant, as he's experienced issues both on and off the court.

Nevertheless, Morant is 26 years old and only a few years removed from looking like one of the NBA's next faces. Could a change of scenery help him return to superstar-level status? Better yet, would Chicago really be the right change of scenery?

TRADE GRADE: C-

First things first, the fit for Morant in Chicago would be a tad confusing. The Bulls just re-signed Josh Giddey to a four-year, $100 million deal, and the guard has followed that up with a borderline All-Star campaign of his own. Considering Morant is another backcourt player who consistently needs the ball in his hands to be successful, I'm not sure the Bulls would be setting either play up with the role they need to flourish.

At the same time, is that reason enough for a middling Bulls team to sit out the Morant sweepstakes? They have been in need of a superstar for years. Morant would instantly give them someone to market and build around moving forward – let alone someone who has shown he can be the true face of a winning team. Morant has played seven seasons in the NBA and has gone to the postseason in a competitive Western Conference four times.

Heck, I don't even think the price Harper laid out is all that bad. I don't love the idea of getting rid of Coby White and Tre Jones, but you don't need either if Morant and Giddey are on the team. You also are able to get off the problematic Patrick Williams contract AND avoid giving up a fully unprotected pick. If Memphis were actually interested in this kind of deal, you would at least have to hold a couple of meetings to discuss.

Then, why only give it a C-? Whether or not the old version of Ja Morant can return is a legitimately fair question. He has suffered A LOT of injury trouble throughout his career, so much so that he has never played in more than 67 games in a single season. And that career-high mark was during his rookie campaign!

Likewise, Morant is averaging a career low across the board this year. He's posting 19.0 points, 7.6 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 28 minutes per game. He's also shooting a very concerning 40.1 percent from the field and 20.8 percent from downtown. Obviously, interested teams around the league believe this has a lot more to do with his environment than who Morant genuinely is at this point in his career. But that doesn't mean it isn't worrisome!

There is an argument that can be made for the Bulls pursuing a high-risk, high-reward move. They surely have the superstar need and the financial flexibility to do so. However, there is a real case to make that Morant represents too high a risk, and sitting this one out may be in their best long-term interest.