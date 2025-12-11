Timberwolves "Inquired" About Coby White, So What Could the Bulls Get in Return?

Trade season starts now for the Chicago Bulls.

Fresh off three straight Play-In Tournament exits and sitting at a lackluster 9-14 to begin the 2025-26 campaign, the organization has a decision to make. Do they capitalize on their seven expiring contracts and look to retool for the future, or do they continue on the fast track to nowhere? If one thing is for sure, teams around the league are hoping that Arturas Karnisovas does the former.

In fact, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the front office has already heard from one team interested in their top trade chip. The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly looked into Coby White as a solution to their backcourt troubles.

"According to a source, Coby White has been inquired about, and time is of the essence in the Bulls making a decision. The source said that Minnesota is not looking to wait until February and the trade deadline to get a deal done, looking to fix the primary ball-handling situation that’s been an issue all season long for them," Joe Cowley wrote on Thursday.

Cowley went on to say that the Bulls are not yet ready to part ways with White. While a decision to sell off pieces could be coming soon, there still appears to be a semblance of hope that this organization can get its season back on track. However, even if some troubles did subside, would that be reason enough to shut down a possible White trade?

The Bulls are not built to make a deep playoff run as currently constructed. Building for the future should remain the priority, and there is a very real possibility that White walks for nothing in return this offseason. The alternative would be Chicago paying him a hefty sum on a new long-term deal, but they just did the same thing with Josh Giddey last summer. Locking in White and Giddey for multiple years without proven results could end up a big mistake.

This is why Minnesota's reported interest means so much. While Cowley may not have gone on to share a specific offer, it sure sounds like the Timberwolves are ready to help the Bulls rip off the Band-Aid and solve their Coby White conundrum. That could be hard to turn down, especially as the team continues its downward spiral.

What Might a Coby White Trade Look Like for the Bulls and Timberwolves?

Sep 29, 2025; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) poses for photos during Chicago Bulls Media Day. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Once again, the latest report from Joe Cowley does not share whether the two sides put together a possible framework. If anything, it sounds like the Bulls have shut down any advances as they continue to assess their situation in the lead-up to the February trade deadline.

With that said, Cowley did toss out his own trade idea that sends Donte DiVincenzo, Terrence Shannon Jr., and a future first-round pick to Chicago for the 25-year-old guard. Another concept that has been floated around in the past centered around DiVincenzo and former first-round selection Rob Dillingham. The Ringer's Bill Simmons was the one to throw out that idea in early November.

I would not be shocked to learn the Chicago Bulls have an interest in either deal. For what it's worth, including DiVincenzo in any trade is an extremely easy way for the money to work. He is owed $11.9 million this season before making $12.9 million in 2026-27. White is finishing up his deal at $12.8 million.

With that said, DiVincenzo isn't just a contract. He has long been a very solid role player and lights-out three-point shooter. He is chucking up nearly 8.0 attempts a night this year for the Timberwolves and converting at a 38.1 percent rate. Of course, he wouldn't immediately fill the scoring void left by White, but he would be able to provide similar efficiency from long range.

More importantly, though, DiVincenzo would give the Bulls another flippable asset. Contenders have coveted him in the past, and Chicago could turn him into another young piece or draft pick down the road. Few players offer his level of playoff experience and proven shotmaking at such a manageable cost.

Nevertheless, the bigger question in a potential Bulls-Timberwolves trade is which young player should the Bulls push for? Dillingham is a former Top 8 pick who is still only 20 years old. He came into the league as a somewhat similar prospect to White, offering blazing transition speed and high-upside three-level scoring ability.

The problem is that neither has translated to the NBA yet, and he has really struggled to carve out a role in the Timberwolves' rotation. Is it a sign that he can not become the player many once hoped, or might a change of scenery be exactly what he needs? If the Bulls were truly willing to embrace a rebuild, they could offer him a lower-stakes environment to develop his game.

Unlike Dillingham, Shannon has impressed at times over his first two seasons. The scoring wing is incredibly explosive and would give Chicago another ridiculously athletic threat in the open floor. On top of that, Shannon is a physical beast at the wing who provides big-time strength and physicality, which we all know is something this Bulls team lacks.

To be clear, Shannon has also struggled to really break out and claim an important rotational role. He is also already 25 years old, which is certainly something to consider when building out a youth movement. But envisioning Shannon running alongside an elite facilitator like Josh Giddey isn't hard to do.

One other name to consider is Joan Beringer. The 17th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the overseas big man is a seven-foot project piece with extreme defensive upside. Chicago is in major need of a post-Nikola-Vucevic answer at the five, and Beringer would give them a potential rim protector and lob threat to build with moving forward.

I kind of doubt that Minnesota would end up putting him on the table, especially when we consider that Coby White is owed a fresh deal this summer. Unfortunately, that will work against the Bulls in negotiations. But I also imagine that Chicago would push for a future first-rounder to be attached to Shannon or Dillingham when considering the somewhat slow start for each. Would offering up Beringer possibly remove the need for a piece of draft capital?

At the end of the day, Minnesota has options, and the Bulls would be silly not to heavily weigh those options. Does that mean they have to pull the trigger right now? No. I understand that Minnesota may be desperate, but that also might work in the Bulls' favor as the deadline inches closer.

More teams are going to start calling, and a stronger bidding war could emerge. There is a world here where the Bulls are dealt a pretty advantageous hand, and it will be up to them to play their cards right.