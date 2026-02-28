Chicago Bulls Fan-Favorite Taj Gibson is Back in the NBA

Taj Gibson isn't going anywhere.

The long-time Chicago Bulls forward has landed with his eighth team, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 40-year-old has signed a two-year deal to continue his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies. Aside from his seven-plus years with the Bulls, Gibson suited up for the Thunder, Timberwolves, Knicks, Wizards, Pistons, and Hornets.

Gibson entered the 2025-26 campaign without a home. He had previously spent the 2024-25 season in Charlotte, appearing in 37 games while averaging 11.1 minutes a night. Nevertheless, while his on-court effectiveness has obviously decreased over time, he has remained one of the league's most respected veterans and locker room leaders.

Indeed, this is a big reason why rebuilding teams like the Wizards, Pistons, and Hornets chose to add Gibson into the mix. The Grizzlies are now following in their footsteps as they embark on their own significant roster overhaul. The team shockingly traded former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. at this year's trade deadline. Meanwhile, plenty of question marks remain around the future of Ja Morant. Many believe the former No. 2 pick in the draft could be on the move this summer.

Taj Gibson Continues NBA Career

Apr 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center center Taj Gibson (67) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Taj Gibson's new contract means he has now spent 17 seasons in the NBA. If he actually does see the floor over the next month and a half, he would officially become only the 35th player in league history to play in a game at 40 years old, per ESPN. Gibson will also be only the 18th active NBA player to have 1,000 career games under his belt. He currently sits at 1,002 contests, which has him tied 158th on the all-time list.

While there is no question that Gibson was brought to Memphis primarily to serve as a veteran voice, he showed last season that he can still hold his own on the court. He recorded a double-double against Orlando in just 21 minutes of action on February 12, 2025. The big man also finished the season appearing in six straight contests off the bench for Charlotte.

One of those games happened to come at his old stomping grounds. As the clock was ticking down with the Bulls up big, fans started to chant for Gibson to check into the game. Head coach Charles Lee proceeded to give him the signal, leading to an emotional moment between Gibson and the Chicago faithful.

Speaking of which, after experiencing reception during Derrick Rose's retirement ceremony, Gibson will have another chance at a warm welcome on March 16. The Bulls and Grizzlies will actually face off twice over these final 22 games of the regular season. Memphis will come to the United Center in mid-March before the Bulls head south a couple of weeks later.

