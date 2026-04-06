The Chicago Bulls are cleaning house.

The organization announced on Monday that they have officially fired executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas. General manager Marc Eversley – who was second in command – has also been dismissed. The announcement comes after growing speculation over the last week-plus that a front office overhaul could be in order.

Michael Reinsdorf, son of Jerry Reinsdorf and acting president and chief executive officer, released a statement on the sweeping change:

“Arturas and Marc have led with a deep commitment to the Chicago Bulls. These decisions are never easy, especially when they involve people we respect both personally and professionally. We are grateful for their dedication and the work they’ve put in one the past six years. At the same time, we have not had the success our fans deserve, and it’s my responsibility to go in a new direction. This move is about positioning our team for sustained success moving ahead.

I want our fans to know that I hear you and understand your frustration. I feel it as well. I know this will take time, and I am fully committed to getting this right.

At the Chicago Bulls, our focus remains on building a team that can compete at the highest level and ultimately contend for championships. We are committed to taking the necessary steps to move the Bulls forward in a way that makes our fans proud.”

The Chicago Bulls have made this franchise-altering move with four games left in the regular season. Their final game of the 2025-26 regular season will be on April 12 in Dallas.

Chicago Bulls Officially Gut Their Front Office

Apr 22, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas (right) talks with general manager Marc Eversley (left) before game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

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