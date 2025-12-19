Chicago Bulls Injury Report: Good News for Ayo Dosunmu, Bad News for Donovan Mitchell?

Head coach Billy Donovan could have his entire rotation available for Wednesday night's game.

After entering Wednesday's matchup as the healthiest they have been in weeks, things have only continued to trend in the right direction over the last couple of days. Aside from Noa Essengue – who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury earlier this month – Ayo Dosunmu was the only player listed with an ailment. The guard has been dealing with two thumb injuries, which have forced him to miss the last three games.

Nevertheless, Dosunmu was upgraded to questionable ahead of this week's first meeting with the Cavs. While he was eventually held out, the change in status signaled that a return could be on the horizon. Now with only a handful of hours to go until tip-off, the Bulls have officially upgraded Dosunmu again – this time to probable.

Dosunmu has put together a career year thus far. The guard has been one of the team's most efficient bucket-getters, averaging a career-high 15.2 points on 51.9 percent shooting from the field and 47.5 percent shooting from long range. In fact, Dosunmu is one of only 18 players in the NBA currently shooting 50+ percent from the field and 40+ percent from long range.

Dec 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The 25-year-old has spent seven of his previous eight games in the starting lineup. However, with Isaac Okoro returning over the last few games, the expectation is that Dosunmu will transition back to his sixth-man role.

This will only further bolster the team's bench, which has proven to be a strong suit over the first two months of the regular season. Chicago's depth was arguably the main reason why they walked away victorious in their previous meeting with the Cavaliers. Their second unit outscored the Cavs' reserves 38-27, and they will now add their best bench scorer back into the mix.

With that said, two key reserves joined the injury report for Chicago. Zach Collins is listed as having wrist soreness, while Tre Jones is dealing with some left hamstring tightness. Fortunately for the Bulls, both are currently listed as probable.

Still, it will be important to monitor both as tonight's game gets underway. Collins missed the first month and a half of the season with a wrist injury suffered in the preseason. As for Jones, the hamstring tightness appears to be a new issue. The guard is fresh off his second double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 assists. Each has been a fundamental part of the Bulls playing better basketball over the last few games. Head coach Billy Donovan surely has his fingers crossed that neither problem amounts to anything more serious.

Easily the biggest injury news comes from the Cavaliers' side. Not only will the team continue to be without Evan Mobley, but Cleveland has downgraded another one of their stars.

Donovan Mitchell is currently dealing with an illness and is listed as "questionable." The All-Star was far from the reason the Cavs came up short earlier this week, as he dropped 32 points with 5 assists in his 32 minutes of action. If he can't go tonight, there is no question that the Bulls' chances of pulling off their first winning streak since mid-November will increase.

Craig Porter Jr. was also listed as questionable ahead of tip-off with an illness. The guard clocked nearly 18 minutes of action against the Bulls last time out, coming up with 4 assists and 3 steals. For a team that's already considered to have a rather limited bench, head coach Kenny Atkinson is surely hoping he can suit up.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Ayo Dosunmu – PROBABLE (thumb)

Tre Jones – PROBABLE (hamstring)

Zach Collins – PROBABLE (wrist)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Donovan Mitchell – QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Craig Porter Jr. – QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Evan Mobley – OUT (calf)

Larry Nance Jr. – OUT (calf)

Sam Merrill – OUT (hand)