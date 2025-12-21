Chicago Bulls Injury Report: Coby White Downgraded Ahead of Meeting with Hawks

On the road in Atlanta, the Chicago Bulls will look to make it three in a row.

As surprising as the team's last two victories over the Cavaliers were, it's worth noting that this past week marked the healthiest the team has been all season. In fact, aside from Noa Essengue (who started the year well outside the rotation), Friday was the first time that the Bulls had their entire roster available.

They made the most of this newfound health by putting seven players in double figures in back-to-back games. They also dished at least 34 assists in both performances and shot 52.0 percent or better. Depth was a major part of what got this team off to such a successful start, and it may very well be what helps get them back on track.

Nevertheless, the injury report took a small step in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday afternoon's battle with the Hawks. Coby White was downgraded to questionable with an ankle injury. The new ailment comes after the guard has experienced issues with both calves, which have limited him to only nine appearances this season.

For what it's worth, White has played in six consecutive games, which is his longest stretch of the season. Finding his offensive rhythm, however, has still proven challenging. He is shooting only 44.0 percent from the field and an uncharacteristic 28.6 percent from long range. There has yet to be any indication that this current ankle injury is anything serious, but there is no question that all these issues have played a part in his slow start to the year.

Dec 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) moves the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Ayo Dosunmu and Jalen Smith have also been added to the injury report. Dosunmu is listed as probable as he continues to work his way back from two thumb injuries. He made his return against the Cavaliers after missing four of his last five games and was held to a minutes restriction.

As for Smith, he is also expected to suit up but is currently dealing with a quad contusion. The big man has remained a key part of the rotation despite the return of Zach Collins. Head coach Billy Donovan has been leaning on a two-big lineup, which typically features Smith at the power forward position.

Speaking of the frontcourt, Atlanta will be without Kristaps Porzingis for the sixth consecutive game. The big man continues to deal with an illness that will sideline him for the next couple of weeks. In his absence, Onyeka Okongwu and rookie Asa Newell have held down the fort.

While Porzingis' absence is undoubtedly a big one for Atlanta, they will otherwise come in with everyone available. This includes Trae Young, who made his return this week after missing 22 games. He will likely continue to be on a minutes restriction after also sitting out the backend of their back-to-back this week.