Chicago Bulls Injury Report: Good News on White & Vucevic, Bad News on Giddey?

Based on last night's results, maybe the Chicago Bulls should give Coby White and Nikola Vucevic another day off!

After dropping their first two against the Miami Heat this season, the Bulls finally picked up a win despite missing their Top 3 leading scorers. Isaac Okoro, Matas Buzelis, and Ayo Dosunmu each finished with 20+ points to help their squad pull off the unlikely 125-118 victory. And they did so in lieu of a season-high 24 turnovers!

All things considered, the victory should only give this group more confidence as they welcome back two of their starters. Neither White nor Vucevic is listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's third-straight meeting with the Miami Heat. The former sat for calf injury management, while Vucevic was given a rare rest day after appearing in 47 of the team's first 48 games.

When we consider the Bulls' inability to control the basketball last night, there is no question that welcoming back both White and Vucevic should help significantly. While White's handles haven't been as crisp as we have grown accustomed to, he is still one of Donovan's most trusted distributors. The same goes for Vucevic, who has long been an underrated playmaker from the middle of the floor.

Speaking of which, where do things stand for Josh Giddey? The jumbo guard was also said to be sitting out games this week as a precaution, as these were his first back-to-back stretches since returning from his hamstring injury in mid-January. However, he has now been ruled out for his third-straight game.

Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) warms up before an NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Donovan said after the team's loss to the Indiana Pacers that Giddey experienced some tightness in his previously injured hamstring, but he did not call it a setback, per K.C. Johnson. Whether or not it's still viewed that way, though, feels like a worthwhile question. Typically, the standard protocol would be to have Giddey suit up for at least one of the back-to-back games, so missing all three could signal a larger issue. For what it's worth, our next opportunity to see Giddey will be on Tuesday night when the Bulls travel to Milwaukee.

In other injury news, Jalen Smith will miss his second-straight game as he deals with a calf injury. Playing some of the best basketball of his career, the big man felt like someone who could generate some trade interest in the lead-up to the deadline. Might this issue change that, or might the Bulls prefer to keep him out as they talk through potential deals? If one thing is for sure, his impact on the floor this season has been undeniable, and the Bulls will be worse off without him in the rotation.

Lastly, the Bulls have added Kevin Huerter to the list after he started Saturday night's game. The swingman is currently questionable with back spasms. Considering this is the backend of a back-to-back, it wouldn't be shocking if head coach Billy Donovan and Company chose to give him the night off.

As for the Miami Heat, they could welcome back two of their top guards this evening. Norman Powell sat out on Saturday night due to personal reasons, but is currently questionable. He dropped 21 points in Miami's win over the Bulls at teh United Center. Meanwhile, Davion Mitchell is also in line to play his first game of the mini-series, as he was bumped up to probable.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Kevin Huerter – QUESTIONABLE (back)

Jalen Smith – OUT (calf)

Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)

Tre Jones – OUT (hamstring)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Miami Heat Injury Report

Davion Mitchell – PROBABLE (shoulder)

Norman Powell – QUESTIONABLE (personal reasons)

Nikola Jovic – DOUBTFUL (hip)

Tyler Herro – OUT (ribs)