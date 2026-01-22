Chicago Bulls Injury Report: Josh Giddey Back in Action?

The Chicago Bulls are in line to welcome back their offensive engine tonight.

The team's official injury report has upgraded Giddey to "probable" ahead of this evening's contest. Coincidentally, it was the last time the Bulls faced the Timberwolves on December 29 that the jumbo guard saw the court. He was forced to exit during the third quarter of that eventual loss with a hamstring injury. While the Bulls initially held out hope that he dodged an extended absence, they later ruled out that Giddey had suffered a strain and would be sidelined for at least two weeks.

Progressing steadily in January, Giddey finally suited up for his first five-on-five action with the team's G League affiliate this past week. He walked away unscathed and was promptly upgraded to questionable ahead of Tuesday's battle against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nevertheless, the Bulls chose to hold him out one more game before giving him the green light tonight.

To their credit, the Bulls held a 6-5 record in Giddey's absence. However, they did see their offensive success plummet somewhat drastically. The team scored 109 points or fewer in four of their outings. Previously holding the league's second-highest PACE, the Bulls have also seen his drop to just 18th on the leaderboard. With that in mind, there is no question that Giddey's return should have this offense looking a little more like its uptempo self.

Most importantly, though, the Bulls will just be happy to have one of their centerpieces back in the mix. While the season as a whole could be trending toward a trade deadline sell-off, Giddey's development remains a critical component to their long-term success. The 23-year-old was showing highly encouraging signs before suffering his injury, averaging 19.2 points, 9.0 assists, and 8.9 rebounds on 38.6 percent shooting from downtown.

Dec 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan talks with guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Giddey's return leaves Zach Collins as the only player with a non-season-ending injury to remain out for an extended time. The big man has been dealing with a toe problem and will now miss his 13th consecutive game. Chicago has yet to provide any sort of timeline for his return.

As for Patrick Williams, he entered the day as questionable for the second straight game. The forward is dealing with an ankle sprain. Minnesota also came in with one player listed as questionable, as Julius Randle is dealing with foot soreness. The Timberwolves shared before the game, however, that the three-time All-Star does plan to suit up.

The last time Randle faced Chicago, he finished with 17 points and a season-high 14 assists in just 28 minutes of action.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Patrick Williams – QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Julius Randle – QUESTIONABLE (foot)

Terrence Shannons Jr. – OUT (adductor)