Chicago Bulls Injury Report: This One Could Get Weird ...

Calling tonight an uphill battle for the Chicago Bulls would be a massive understatement.

This team might as well be fighting at an impossible 90-degree angle, as their injury report is the most stuffed it's been all season long. Currently playing an exhausting four games in five days – which includes three straight against the Miami Heat – the Bulls have essentially chosen tonight to be a much-needed off day.

Both Nikola Vucevic and Coby White are currently listed as doubtful after participating in the previous back-to-back set. The 35-year-old Vucevic is simply listed for "rest" purposes, while White is likely to miss the contest as an injury management precaution. The guard has dealt with calf injuries all season long, and this previous back-to-back was only his second of the season. The last time he attempted to play after a back-to-back, he was forced to leave the game early with tightness in his previously injured calf.

Meanwhile, Josh Giddey has already been ruled out for his second consecutive game. The Bulls chose to sit him for Thursday's meeting against Miami after he suited up on the road in Indianapolis. The initial thought was that this was in preparation for Giddey – who missed nearly three weeks with a hamstring strain before returning on January 22 – to play at least the first matchup in Miami.

However, Billy Donovan said before Thursday's tip-off that Giddey did experience some tightness following the team's loss against the Pacers. He wouldn't deem it a setback, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network, but the news undoubtedly raised some concerns.

Dec 29, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A trainer helps Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) off the court during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

For what it's worth, the current injury report does rule Giddey out due to "injury management," suggesting that this remains more of a precautionary decision than anything else. But if the guard sits again for the regular season series finish on Sunday night, Donovan will undoubtedly be asked for a more detailed update on his status.

But, wait, we're somehow not done! Big man Jalen Smith has also been ruled out this evening after he was forced to leave Thursday's matchup with a calf injury. The big man has been in the thick of a breakout season, moving in and out of the starting lineup and playing both frontcourt spots. He has recorded double-digit points in 10 straight games, averaging 13.0 points and 8.7 rebounds on 51.6 percent shooting from the field. He's also shot an excellent 22-47 from behind the arc in his nearly 28 minutes of action a night.

All things considered, this isn't the game to be missing both your top options at the five. The Heat are one of the NBA's most physical teams, and they are fresh off recording 60 points in the paint with both Vucevic and Smith in the lineup. The Bulls will now presumably have to lean heavily on second-round rookie Lachlan Olbrich, as well as play small with either Matas Buzelis or Patrick Williams at the five. Remember, Zach Collins also remains out with a toe injury.

The only good news for Chicago is that Miami's two best scorers remain in street clothes. Tyler Herro is still working his way back from a rib injury and has missed every game the Bulls have played against the Heat this season. Norman Powell is also expected to sit due to personal reasons.

Still, there is no question Miami will have the upper hand, as the Bulls will likely be without five of their top 8 leading scorers. I'd expect to see almost every two-way player see minutes tonight, including fan-favorite Yuki Kawamura. After all, the Bulls' list of available full-time roster members currently sits at just eight: Matas Buzelis, Ayo Dosunmu, Kevin Huerter, Isaac Okoro, Patrick Williams, Dalen Terry, Julian Phillips, and Jevon Carter.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Coby White – DOUBTFUL (injury management)

Nikola Vucevic – DOUBTFUL (rest)

Josh Giddey – OUT (injury management)

Jalen Smith – OUT (calf)

Tre Jones – OUT (calf)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Miami Heat Injury Report

Tyler Herro – OUT (ribs)

Davion Mitchell – OUT (shoulder)

Norman Powell – OUT (personal reasons)