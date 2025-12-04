Chicago Bulls Lose Lottery Pick to Season-Ending Injury

Instead of adding insult to injury, the Chicago Bulls had it the opposite way around on Wednesday night.

Shortly before their tip-off against the Brooklyn Nets at the United Center, the team announced that Noa Essengue will undergo shoulder surgery. The No. 12 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft will now miss the remainder of his rookie season.

Essengue suffered the injury during an outing with the organization's G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. He had moved between the two teams throughout the early portion of the season, only officially making his way into two NBA games for a total of roughly 6 minutes played. He did not make his first big league basket in either performance.

Injury Update: Noa Essengue will have shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, per Billy Donovan. pic.twitter.com/ej2he33HCF — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 3, 2025

Noa Essengue's Development Put on Hold for Chicago Bulls

Head coach Billy Donovan's early handling of Noa Essengue implied that the rookie was headed toward a limited first season with the Chicago Bulls. Nevertheless, the hope likely was that he would earn some key developmental minutes as the season went along. And with the team struggling in recent weeks to the tune of a 3-10 stretch, it felt like more playing time could open up even sooner than expected.

Even if his role never increased significantly this season, playing in the G League and working on the practice court with the developmental deal would have served him well. That opportunity has now been taken away, as Essengue will have to focus all his efforts on regaining full health.

Donovan told reporters on Wednesday that he expected Essengue to need six to seven months to get back up to speed, per The Athletic's Joel Lorenzi.

Oct 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard/forward Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) defends Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue (24) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The good news for the French native is that he is only 18 years old. Not only might this fact help speed up his recovery, but it also serves as a reminder of the investment Chicago made in him. As disappointing as the injury might be for both Essengue and the organization, the injury shouldn't prove to be a major career setback. He will almost surely remain a key piece of their future plans. The Bulls didn't draft him anticipating significant on-court results in 2025-26 or even 2026-27.

Also, for what it's worth, Essengue did show some encouraging flashes during his short stint in the G League. He dropped 20+ points in three of his four games and shot 50.8 percent from the field. The open floor athleticism and downhill finishing skills were on full display.

Here are the stats from each of his four games:

Nov. 11 – 28 PTS (11-21 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-3 FT), 9 REB, 1 AST

Nov. 21 – 22 PTS (7-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), 6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK

Nov. 26 – 27 PTS (8-18 FG, 2-7 3PT, 5-7 FT), 10 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL

Nov. 28 – 15 PTS (5-9 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-5 FT), 9 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK

We all know G League results have to be taken with a grain of salt. However, the fact that Essengue was able to step on the floor and immediately have this kind of impact is noteworthy. It does speak to why he vaulted up draft boards in the first place, and it at least gives the Bulls something to hang their hat on as they deal with this long and tedious recovery.