Chicago Bulls Finally Provide Some Positive Jaden Ivey News

Since the Chicago Bulls chose to sideline Jaden Ivey, updates have been few and far between.

The drama all started after a head-scratching DNP against the Toronto Raptors. Filling in for head coach Billy Donovan, Wes Unseld Jr. chose to leave the recently acquired guard out of the rotation entirely. Ivey proceeded to speak to reporters after the game, sharing that he was experiencing some knee soreness. This was apparently not known to the Bulls and had nothing to do with their decision to sit him; however, the news forced the training staff to take a closer look.

The Bulls would later rule out Ivey for at least two weeks. Undergoing a small procedure on his knee in the offseason, which forced him to miss the first 15 games of the season, the Bulls wanted to work harder on strengthening that area of his body. Ivey has been doing that since and has now gone well past the initial two-week timeline. Chicago even chose to keep him back at the Advocate Center for their five-game Western Conference road trip.

Donovan continued to say that he expected Ivey to return to the court at some point this season. Nevertheless, his progress has remained largely a mystery – until now.

Jaden Ivey Return on the Horizon?

The Bulls finally provided an update on the former Pistons lottery pick, announcing that he has been assigned to the Windy City Bulls. The plan will be for Ivey to practice with the G League squad before immediately being called back up to the active roster, per Bulls PR.

Of course, how his body responds to the practice is what matters most, but there is no question that this is a step in the right direction. Ivey has been held out of practice for weeks as he works with the training staff. The fact that they now feel comfortable putting him through a more traditional practice suggests that a return could finally be on the horizon.

Does this mean we should expect to see him on the floor for Monday night's battle with the Grizzlies? Not yet. Again, we have to wait to see how his knee responds to the more intensive work. However, if all goes well, it sure feels like an appearance next week could be on the table. The only thing to keep in mind is that the Bulls will have a back-to-back set on Wednesday and Thursday. It's very unlikely the training staff would allow Ivey to play in both. They are bound to watch his workload very closely the rest of the season.

Feb 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jaden Ivey (31) is fouled by Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

At the same time, getting him back on the floor for at least some small sample size feels essential. Ivey was considered one of their key deadline acquisitions. A former Top 5 pick with the Detroit Pistons, he looked like a potential star in the making before suffering his broken fibula during the 2024-25 campaign. The Bulls will have plenty of roster spots at their disposal this summer, as well as a wide-open spot next to Giddey for the starting shooting guard role. Could the 24-year-old Ivey be the future?

Time to answer that question before having to pay up is running out. Ivey is a restricted free agent this offseason. While his injury trouble may not lead to a robust market, there will be a handful of teams with money to spend. Ivey's pedigree alone could lead to a list of suitors that run up the price.

Nevertheless, this is a conversation for another day. All that matters right now is Ivey getting back on the court, and the good news for the Bulls is that he sounds one step closer to doing just that.

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