Chicago Bulls Release Statement on Passing of Bill Donovan, Father of Billy Donovan

The Chicago Bulls took to social media on Tuesday to pay their respect to Bill Donovan.

The father of current Bulls head coach Billy Donovan passed away on February 14 at the age of 85, according to the obituary provided by the Williams-Thomas Funeral Home. Bill was residing in Gainesville, Florida, where his son spent a large chunk of his career coaching the Florida Gators.

Bill was deeply embedded in the basketball community. He first climbed the ranks at St. Agnes Catholic School before receiving a scholarship to play at Boston College. During his time at the university, he became one of the most decorated players in program history. He departed the team as their third all-time leading scorer before joining the United States Army, where he became a First Lieutenant.

Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan, as well as his three children, Billy, Susan, and Karen. He also had eleven grandchildren.

The Chicago Bulls acknowledged Bill's passing with the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Coach Donovan's father, Billy Donovan Sr., a special ma whose spirit, humility, and joy for life left a lasting impression on everyone who know him.

Our heats are with Coach and his entire family during this incredibly difficult time."

In attendance for Billy's Hall of Fame induction in 2025, the Bulls shared a photo of the two at the event. Bill was also still heavily involved with the University of Florida program, even riding the bus with current head coach Todd Golden's father to last year's Final Four.

"I like to classify people: You're either a fountain or you're a drain," Golden told the media regarding Bill's legacy on Monday. "This dude was a huge fountain, and he was always energetic and made everyone around him better and in a better mood. So it's a terrible loss. I believe we will honor him tomorrow night before the game, and we'll do everything we can to be there for Coach Donovan as he's going through it."

The University shared more on Bill's relationship with the program following the news. Florida also plans to honor him with a moment of silence before their matchup against South Carolina at the O'Dome on Tuesday night. The O'Dome court is currently named after Billy, who took home two national titles when running the organization.

The obituary states that Bill will be remembered on Tuesday in Gainesville before a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday. The Chicago Bulls currently remain on their All-Star break, which will officially end on Thursday with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors at the United Center. The team has yet to share news regarding Donovan's status for upcoming games.

Featured photo is courtesy of the Chicago Bulls on X.