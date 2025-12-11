Chicago Bulls' Second-Round Rookie is Posting Huge Numbers in G League

Only one man can save the Chicago Bulls: The Wonder from Down Under.

Standing six-foot-eight with a glorious mustache, Aussie native Lachlan Olbrich has been busy this season. To be sure, the No. 55 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has only appeared in five games for the Bulls thus far, tallying a total of 36 minutes played. But, in the meantime, Olbrich has made a very strong impression while suiting up for the franchise's G League affiliate.

The 21-year-old big man has appeared in nine of the Windy City Bulls' 11 games this season. In those performances, he has averaged 19.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. Even more impressive, Olbrich has posted these numbers while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from downtown.

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Lachlan Olbrich (47) goes up for a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant (3) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Among G League players who have appeared in at least nine games and are averaging at least 19 points, Olbrich's field goal percentage is the third-highest.

Olrbrich is also the only G League player who has appeared in multiple games to average at least 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. His sheer versatility has really made him stand out among the competition, which certainly feels noteworthy considering his undersized frame and lack of explosiveness.

The former NBL1 athlete is someone who relies far more on strong fundamentals and finesse in the frontcourt. He's got excellent touch around the rim and a knack for making the right pass at the right time. In fact, Olbrich already has two games this season with double-digit assists, including his performance on Nov. 26, where he posted his first-ever G League triple-double.

Nevertheless, arguably Olbrich's most impressive outing came on Wednesday night against the Grand Rapids Gold. Along with his 9 rebounds and 3 assists, Olbrich led the way with a career-high 33 points on 14-20 shooting from the field. He was 13-14 in the paint, scoring on turnaround hook shots, alley-oop slams, and crafty layups.

33 PTS 🐂 9REB 🐂 70% FG@chicagobulls two-way Lachlan Olbrich showed OUT for the @windycitybulls recording a career-high 33 points, and shot 70% from the field. pic.twitter.com/h4VgwOPVJ1 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 10, 2025

What's arguably most intriguing about Olbrich's game is what he can do off the bounce. Playing along the perimeter often, he isn't afraid to put the ball on the ground and attack. He uses this combination of strength and ball-handling to force fellow big men off balance and create space that he might not otherwise have as a smaller five.

Speaking of which, size will continue to be a barrier for Olbrich as he tries to carve out a role at the NBA level. The good news is that he has the strength and potential floor-spacing ability to make up for some of it, but the below-the-rim play style limits his ceiling, especially defensively. But, hey, the proof is in the pudding, right?

G League results can be deceiving, and we know to take them with a grain of salt. However, the Bulls sure do look like an organization that could soon have some experimental minutes to dish out. In the thick of a seven-game losing streak, it may only be a matter of time before lottery odds become a point of emphasis, and a full trade deadline sell-off is upon us. Might that lead to more opportunities for Olbrich to test the NBA waters?

If one thing is for sure, the big man is showing why the front office took a flyer on him in the late second round. Whether or not that will ultimately lead to a legitimate role in the big leagues remains a fair question, but Olbrich deserves a tip of the cap for making the most of his current situation.