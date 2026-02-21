Chicago Bulls Share Significant Injury Updates on Jaden Ivey & Zach Collins
The Jaden Ivey saga continued on Saturday morning.
On Friday afternoon, the recently returned Billy Donovan announced that Ivey was not with the team for practice. Less than 24 hours removed from a DNP-CD and postgame comments regarding a sore knee, the 24-year-old guard was undergoing a medical evaluation. To be clear, Donovan stressed that Ivey was available to play for Thursday night's game, but the player's remarks clearly raised a red flag.
The injury report eventually surfaced with Ivey listed as "questionable" for Saturday's matchup against his former team. He was noted as having Left Patellofemoral, which is known as a lingering pain issue. Nonetheless, the Bulls downgraded Ivey again in the hours leading up to tip-off, revealing that he will now be re-evaluated in two weeks due to the knee soreness.
While a re-evaluation always suggests that Ivey could miss even more time, the initial timeline means the guard will sit out at least the next seven contests. He will miss matchups with the Pistons, Knicks, Hornets, Trail Blazers, Bucks, Thunder, and Suns. Those first six contests will all be at the United Center, while the latter will be the Bulls' first of five on the West Coast.
Ivey's arrival felt like arguably the most exciting deadline move for the Bulls. A former Top 5 pick in the draft in need of a change of scenery, Chicago felt like the perfect landing spot. Ivey could work his way back up to speed, all while potentially proving to be the right running mate to Josh Giddey.
Nevertheless, things have taken a sharp turn. The Bulls will now miss out on some key evaluation time as Ivey heads toward restricted free agency. The less they are able to see him in action – whether it be in-game or in practice – the harder it's going to be to decide what the future should look like.
Bulls Share Zach Collins Update
In addition to the Jaden Ivey update, the Chicago Bulls have finally ruled out Zach Collins for the remainder of the season.
The big man was expected to carry a meaningful reserve role this year after some strong play following the 2025-26 trade deadline. Unfortunately, he suffered a wrist injury during the preseason, which forced him to miss the first 21 games of the regular season.
Collins proceeded to play ten straight games upon his arrival, averaging a solid 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists a night. After a loss to Milwaukee on December 27, however, Collins was sidelined due to a toe injury. He has now missed the last 25 games, making little progress along the way. With that in mind, the Bulls have shared that he will undergo a season-ending surgery in an attempt to solve the problem.
An unrestricted free agent in the coming months, Collins' time with the organization could be coming to an end. While he's been productive when healthy, remaining that way has been a major issue over the course of his career. The Bulls have also shown in recent weeks that they are prepared to go in a very different direction, and finding a more long-term option in the frontcourt could be a logical next step.
Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.Follow Schuster_Elias