Why the Heck are the Chicago Bulls So Much Better Against the NBA's Best?

The Chicago Bulls are an enigma.

One would think that this middling team with three consecutive Play-In Tournament exits struggles from the same old problem: Beating bad teams and losing to good ones. That's typically how it goes, right?

Right! But the Bulls happen to be far from your typical basketball team. For years, this has been the kind of organization that gets up for a meeting with one of the NBA's best before tucking itself in before a meeting with a bottom-feeder. And that is a trend that has only continued over the first 35 games of the regular season.

I felt well aware of this over the last couple of weeks, especially after they stumbled against the Charlotte Hornets 24 hours after beating the Orlando Magic. However, Basketball University's latest graphic really underscores just how bizarre this specific Bulls team has been.

Mapping out each team's winning percentage against teams that are .500 or better this season, the Bulls fare shockingly well. They are swimming in similar waters to the Raptors, Spurs, 76ers, and Nuggets – all teams that at least sit Top 5 or better in their respective conference.

Take a look:

Win % against squads .500 or better…



⬆️ Higher W%

➡️ More Games Played



What stands out? pic.twitter.com/uZDRtO5REr — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) January 5, 2026

It's somehow incredibly strange and incredibly predictable at the same time!

If we take a closer look at the actual schedule, the Chicago Bulls are currently 9-8 against teams .500 or better. They have particularly found success against the East's Top 6 seeds, picking up wins over the Pistons, Knicks, 76ers, and Magic. Billy Donovan will have a chance to add to the list with a victory on the road against the Celtics on Monday night.

So how have they done against teams below the .500 threshold? The Bulls are only 8-10 against these opponents, and they have especially struggled against the worst of the worst. They have played five games against the bottom 8 teams in the Eastern Conference, which include the Bucks, Hornets, Nets, Pacers, and Wizards. The Bulls have gone a mere 2-7 in these matchups.

If we go ahead and add in the Western Conference, the Bulls' record against below .500 teams moves to a similarly concerning 4-10. They make up two of the Pelicans' eight wins this season, and they have also picked up a loss to the Utah Jazz in gut-wrenching OT fashion.

Jan 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Kevin Huerter (13) argues a call with official Natalie Sago (9) against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

So while it might be easy to look at the chart above and feel some glimmer of hope, the broader meaning paints a pretty frustrating picture. Might the front office spin this into a narrative that the Bulls can compete with anyone on any given night? Sure, but this essentially implies that they are incredibly unstable. Good teams take care of business. Good teams don't need to see a winning record to put their foot on the gas.

At the end of the day, this is yet another reason why it feels as though significant change is needed. How much longer can the Bulls hover around .500 and look incapable of taking the next step? Sometimes you have to go backward to go forward, and this trade deadline feels like an opportunity to do just that.