Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic Injury Report Rules Out Two Key Guards
The Chicago Bulls picked up a huge win over the division rival Detroit Pistons to open their 2025-26 campaign on Wednesday, and are now heading into their second game of the season. The Bulls are traveling to Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, setting up another big Eastern Conference battle.
After Nikola Vucevic shined in Chicago's season opener with 28 points and 14 rebounds, the Bulls will once again turn to him to dominate against his former team on Saturday. The Bulls, of course, will also lean on Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis, although their other star is still sidelined.
Who's out for the Bulls on Saturday?
The Bulls have listed five players on their injury report, including all three two-way guys. The Bulls will be without Zach Collins (left scaphoid fracture) and star guard Coby White (right calf strain) for Saturday's game, while Trentyn Flowers, Emanuel Miller, and Lachlan Olbrich are all being sent to the G League for the first weekend of the season.
White is certainly the most notable player on Chicago's report, as he has to wait another day to make his season debut. White, 25, has broken out as one of the Bulls' best talents over the past two seasons, and he should have big things in store as their most lethal scorer this year.
The Bulls are not the only team that will be without one of their key guards, as the Magic are dealing with a similar issue.
Magic's injury report vs. Bulls
The Magic have ruled out Jalen Suggs (left knee injury management) and Mo Wagner (left knee injury recovery) for Saturday's game. Suggs, 24, has already had some poor injury luck early in his career, as he played just 35 games last season, but was able to return to action for Orlando's first two games of the new season.
However, the Magic are likely just playing it safe with Suggs, as they do not want to force him on the court on the second night of a back-to-back.
Both the Bulls and Magic will be short-handed in their backcourt, but they each have a few options to turn to in the absence of White and Suggs. With the Magic looking to bounce back after a loss on Friday and the Bulls looking to make a statement by starting 2-0, Saturday's matchup should be a good one.
The Bulls and Magic are set to face off at 7:00 p.m. ET in Orlando on Saturday.