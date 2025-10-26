Josh Giddey's Finger Remains a Question as Bulls Face Hawks
The Chicago Bulls have managed to start the 2025-26 season 2-0, getting solid wins over the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic. The Bulls have yet to see Coby White make his season debut, so they've looked toward Nikola Vucevic and Josh Giddey to lead the way to start their season.
It's been a solid all-around effort from the Bulls, but it's clear that Giddey has resembled the version of him from last year that was nearly averaging a triple-double during the second half of the season. However, the $100 million man's status appears to be in question with Chicago returning to action on Monday.
On the NBA's official injury report, Giddey is listed as QUESTIONABLE versus the Atlanta Hawks with a 4th MCP (Metacarpophalangeal) sprain in his right finger. CHSN reporter K.C. Johnson said it's "unclear" if Giddey sitting the final 4:27 against the Orlando Magic was due to injury or Ayo Dosunmu and Tre Jones playing well.
How Does Chicago Adapt If Giddey Misses Time?
If White were healthy, an absence from Giddey would simply put more pressure on White to lead the offense. However, with potentially both players absent for Monday's contest against the Hawks, it changes the dynamic significantly.
Luckily, the Bulls have strong depth at the guard positions, with Tre Jones, Ayo Dosunmu, and Kevin Huerter all likely to take on increased roles if Giddey were to be ruled out on Monday. Jones would serve more as the facilitator, as he's averaged eight assists per game through the first two contests of the year.
Outside of the guard play, more pressure would be put on second-year forward Matas Buzelis, who's coming off a poor performance against the Magic as he logged just three points in 12 minutes, before fouling out in the fourth quarter. He did have 21 points in the season opener, and that offensive production would be needed if Giddey is sidelined.
Even though Giddey could miss time, fans are lucky that it would be due to a finger injury, and not anything involving his ankles. Giddey dealt with several injuries to his ankles last year and during training camp, and those can become extended absences if those injuries pile up.
Regardless of whether Giddey is ready to go or not, the Bulls are set to host the Hawks at home for the first game of their three-game home stand starting Monday. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST. Atlanta is 1-2 so far this season, with both teams having a win over the Magic.