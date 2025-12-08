Matas Buzelis Has Best Dunk of the Chicago Bulls' Season Against Golden State

As the Chicago Bulls spin out of control and make their fans dizzy, Matas Buzelis offers a dose of Dramamine.

While he may not yet be putting together the full breakout season that many expected, the second year forward has continued to look like a worthy investment. Despite the team's extended losing streak, Buzelis has averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks over the Bulls' last four games. Equally as encouraging, he has shot 50.0 percent from the field over this stretch, flashing a good balance of on-and-off ball scoring.

The more assertive two-way play comes in the wake of a previous stint where Buzelis failed to score 10+ points in three of five games. He shot 36.4 percent in those contests and repeatedly received an earful from Billy Donovan on the sideline.

For a 21-year-old, the ups and downs are part of the process. What matters most is how a young player responds to this kind of experience. On an individual level, Buzelis has bounced back from his first real slump of the year decently well, and he has reminded everyone of what makes him such a tantalizing prospect.

Nothing highlighted this more than his massive poster dunk on Sunday night. With the Bulls looking to claw their way back against the Warriors, Buzelis found himself bringing the ball up the floor late in the second quarter. He proceeded to use a high Nikola Vucevic screen to break free of Jimmy Butler and charge right after big man Quinten Post. After taking one big step into the paint, Buzelis left his feet and climbed for the emphatic poster jam.

On a night where nearly everything continued to go wrong for the Chicago Bulls, the slam was a needed moment from one of their most promising young players.

Check it out:

Matas Buzelis submitted his dunk of the year nomination 😮‍💨@dunkindonuts Dunk of the Week pic.twitter.com/1ZNWdmAfl2 — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) December 8, 2025

Of course, for Matas Buzelis to reach his full potential, he must focus on everything other than rocking the rim. This has long been a part of his game, and the best of the best do not solely rely on their raw athletic gifts.

At the same time, that athleticism is something that separates him from his peers. The reason he has true star potential is because of what he might be able to do when combining a more polished skillset with his innate explosiveness. And the poster dunk is a perfect example of that! Not many six-foot-ten forwards can handle the ball smoothly enough to go full-court and put themselves in a position to slam it in. That takes real skill.

Many likely feel as if the Chicago Bulls are headed for another lost season. And that may be true. However, the nice thing about pivoting to a younger roster is that development can always be a key storyline. Buzelis is and will continue to be a core piece for this franchise, which is why moments like these should remain exciting no matter the win-loss column.