Chicago Bulls Off Day: Are Fans Having Fun? Matas Buzelis Praise, Health Concerns

As the players soak in their ice baths and roll out their calves, let's go over some of the latest happenings in the Chicago Bulls universe.

Chicago Bulls Off Day Notes

Are You Having Fun?

In my introductory article as Publisher for the Chicago Bulls On SI, I emphasized the importance of enjoying the ride. So ... are you having fun?

I can already hear the many fans scoffing at that question. What's fun about going 3-10 after a 6-1 start, right? It's a totally fair question, and one the front office is going to have to ask themselves as they think about what the rest of this season has in store.

With that said, I think what Kenny Beechem had to say for NBA on NBC is the right take. He coined the Bulls the "perfect team to watch if you aren't a Bulls fan." Sure, those who have watched three consecutive Play-In Tournament exits are rolling their eyes at this team's 10th-place standing, but does that mean this group isn't offering a fun brand of basketball?

"I think the Chicago Bulls are the perfect team to watch if you aren't a Bulls fan."



Kenny Beecham breaks down what makes the Bulls a great watch ahead of their matchup with the Magic on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/TdKhNNKHVI — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) December 2, 2025

To elaborate on Beecham's point, the Bulls are still playing a style of offense that fits the modern NBA extremely well. They are flying up and down the court with the second-highest PACE in the league, and they still hold an assist percentage that ranks Top 6. Only the Golden State Warriors complete more passes per game! That's fun!

It's also not as if the Bulls haven't played competitive basketball. Heck, one could say the problem is that they have been too competitive on a night-to-night basis. When matching up against tanking teams, they still frustratingly find a way to provide a dramatic finish. While this may cause Bulls fans to lose some hair, it's not hard to imagine outside observers enjoying the ride on League Pass. Chicago is 7-7 in clutch games (contests within 5 points in the last 5 minutes) after Monday night's loss to the Orlando Magic. The only teams to play more clutch games are the Mavericks and Pistons.

If you are looking for tight games that feature some exciting young players, there is no question the Bulls continue to provide just that. Where that will lead them, however, is what keeps fans up at night.

Matas Buzelis Love

Speaking of exciting young talent, Matas Buzelis is back to turning heads.

The second-year forward appeared to hit a wall after the team's emotional Western Conference road trip, scoring in the single digits in three of five contests and taking fewer than 10 shots in four of five contests. Never one to fall short in the confidence department, the rocky stretch stood out, especially as the Bulls continued to drop games to inferior opponents.

Matching up against a surging Orlando Magic team, however, Buzelis looked a lot more like his early-season self. He was incredibly aggressive from the jump, finishing the night with 21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals. What felt particularly encouraging to see was how active he was with the ball in his hands. Whether it be leading a fastbreak alley-oop or powering through Tristan Da Silva for the finish, his potential to be a truly versatile star was on full display.

But don't take my word for it!

Nathan Grubel of No Ceilings is still bought into what Buzelis can do offensively ...

I’m still a believer in Matas Buzelis having real upside as an on-ball scoring threat. You can tell he’s working on getting lower in his dribble, and figuring out how to catch guys off guard once he makes his move. Not easy for a more upright player, but he’s working at it. — Nathan Grubel (@DraftDeeper) December 2, 2025

Matt Moore of Action Network also made his thoughts heard on how important he believes Buzelis is to the Bulls' future ...

I won't say it won't happen because, I mean, Nico Harrison has set back our ability to say things won't happen permanently.



But if they were to trade Matas Buzelis for any non-top-10 player it would be a fireable offense. It's not that Buzelis's ceiling is top five it's that… https://t.co/kat9l31SQz — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) December 2, 2025

Lastly, as silly as it may seem, the Chicago Bulls now have a player who is consistently finding his way onto the NBA's main feed. That's not nothing!

Okay, Matas Buzelis 👀



Secures the steal, shows off the nice handles & finds Julian Phillips for the alley-oop!



CHI leads on Peacock: https://t.co/WYfe6wkz9X pic.twitter.com/BBS7M9MsOI — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2025

Major Health Concerns

While there is little excuse for a 3-10 stretch, the Chicago Bulls' injury trouble can not be ignored. During last night's loss to the Orlando Magic, Kevin Huerter joined a long list of players in street clothes. He played only 6 minutes of action before an adductor injury ended his night.

The Bulls could now be at risk of missing seven players for their upcoming matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night: Coby White (calf), Isaac Okoro (back), Jalen Smith (hamstring), Dalen Terry (calf), Zach Collins (wrist), Noa Essengue (shoulder), and Huerter (adductor).

Nov 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls center Jalen Smith (25) and Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) go for a rebound during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Of course, White's injury looms the largest. Expected to play after resting in the backend of the Bulls' last back-to-back, the team held him out on Monday because of calf tightness on the opposite leg. The most explosive scorer and shooter on the team, the Bulls desperately need White's playmaking on the floor. His contract situation also looms large. An unrestricted free agent in 2026, the more he can play this season, the more both sides can properly evaluate how to approach things this summer.

The injuries to Smith and Okoro also loom large. The former became a big part of Chicago's successful second unit, which repeatedly punched teams in the mouth to begin the year. As for the latter, Okoro remains the best defender on the entire roster. While his transition has come with its ups and downs, the Bulls' 20th-ranked defense could use his physicality.