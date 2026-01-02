Pros & Cons: Are the Chicago Bulls Suddenly a Suitor for Michael Porter Jr.?

New year, new trade rumors for the Chicago Bulls.

The franchise ended 2025 on the list of presumed sellers for the looming NBA trade deadline. While time will only tell if that proves true, there is no question that their long list of expiring contracts makes them a prime candidate. Not to mention, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White remain two highly intriguing and valuable young guards who could land the Bulls a meaningful return.

Nevertheless, the latest rumor suggests that Chicago could go in a very different direction. Jake Fischer of The Stein Line recently mentioned the Bulls when discussing the potential trade suitors for Michael Porter Jr. of the Brooklyn Nets. For what it's worth, the Bucks, Pistons, and Warriors were also mentioned by Fischer before he name-dropped the Bulls.

Whether or not the Bulls have had real discussions with the Nets remains unclear. In fact, it sounds as if this connection could be primarily due to the talks that transpired last season. Rumors emerged ahead of the 2024-25 trade deadline that the Bulls were in conversations with the Denver Nuggets about a possible Zach LaVine deal. Denver was reportedly seen as a legitimate candidate for the two-time All-Star, and the deal would have had to include Porter Jr.

Fischer specifically notes these past discussions and reiterates that those talks were considered "serious." Regardless, LaVine is in Sacramento now, while Porter Jr. is balling out in Brooklyn. Throw in the fact that the Bulls continue to be a middling mess, and it felt safe to assume the door that led Porter Jr. to the United Center had closed.

If we have learned anything about this front office, however, it is that the mere thought of taking a step backward makes them sick. This is why we have been left with no choice but to take the "wait and see" approach with reports about them placing a "For Sale" sign outside their offices. The much more on-brand decision would be to seek out impact talent and push for the Play-In Tournament again.

In other words, a Michael Porter Jr. pursuit feels like something this team could talk themselves into.

Pros of a Michael Porter Jr. Trade for the Bulls

First things first, Michael Porter Jr. is having a career year. Once a limited, expensive, and inconsistent piece in Denver, the forward has looked rejuvenated with his recent change of scenery.

He is averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. While his highly-efficient three-point shooting has continued with a 41.0 percent clip on over 9.0 attempts a night, we have also seen his overall shot selection diversify. He has been considerably more aggressive with the ball in his hands and has forced his way to the free-throw line for 4.5 attempts per game.

Still only 27 years old, this season has shown that there is another level for Porter Jr. to reach. Likewise, for a Bulls team that presumably wants to lean on the younger side, his timeline could fit decently well with that of Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis. And the same can be said about his overall style of play. For a Bulls team that operates at the second-highest PACE in the NBA and loves to share the basketball, Porter Jr.'s floor spacing and mobility should slide right in.

Particularly when we consider that Coby White may be playing elsewhere soon, there are certainly worse moves than adding the six-foot-ten offensive-minded wing. He would immediately be able to make up for the steep loss in shotmaking. The impact Porter Jr. has on the glass could also be essential, as many expect the Bulls to part ways with Nikola Vucevic soon, as well. The forward has become an increasingly willing rebounder in recent years.

At the end of the day, there is no denying that Porter Jr. makes the Chicago Bulls a more talented team on paper. But at what cost ... and to what end?

Cons ...

As well as Michael Porter Jr. has played this season, we are operating on only a 26-game sample size. Even more importantly, this statistical bump has come while playing for a 10-21 Brooklyn Nets team. Let's not forget that this is the same franchise that selected five players in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. In other words, they are in full-blown rebuild mode.

Is it still a positive to see Porter Jr. looking this comfortable in his higher-usage role? Sure, and I can understand contending teams looking at this production and viewing him as the potential last piece for a championship run. After all, he already has loads of playoff experience in Denver.

However, Cam Thomas is also fresh off averaging 24.0 points per game for the Nets in 2024-25 ... and he still couldn't find anyone willing to pay him this offseason. The truth is that someone has to score points on a young, inexperienced, and tanking team. That someone is Porter Jr. this year.

Do the Bulls want to be the ones that risk finding out whether or not this version of Porter Jr. is here to stay? The much more likely outcome is that he will continue to be best served as a secondary or tertiary shotmaker with notable defensive flaws. Giving up assets to add this kind of player for a contender makes sense, but what about for a Bulls team that is still very much outside of the playoff picture?

If the price ended up remarkably low, perhaps there is a greater argument to be made. However, that's not the case in more ways than one. With Porter Jr. playing so well and Brooklyn in no rush, they can certainly stir up a bidding war. The forward is also owed significant money. Making $38.3 million this season, Porter Jr. will have that number bumped to $40.8 million in 2026-27.

Yes, the Bulls do have loads of flexibility and could pretty easily add Porter Jr.'s contract to the books. But, again, is he the kind of player you do that for, especially if it also means giving up valuable draft capital in a trade?

Lastly, his durability is worth questioning. The forward came into the league with some serious concerns around his long-term health, and he proceeded to play 62 games or fewer in his first five seasons of action. Now, he has eased some concerns by suiting up in at least 77 games over the last two years, but it's still something that has to be factored in for a franchise that has had serious injury trouble over the years.

Michael Porter Jr. is somebody who can help you win games. He proved that during his time in Denver. With that said, there is a reason the title-contending organization decided to get rid of him. There is also a reason we haven't seen this version of him until he arrived in Brooklyn. He simply isn't the kind of player you build around or gift the No. 1 scoring role.

This is why forking over real assets for him feels like something that makes the most sense for a team that already has a star running mate in place. The Bulls are not one of those teams, which could make a potential Porter Jr. trade end up looking like another grasp at straws.