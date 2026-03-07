Revisiting the Chicago Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic Trade After Latest Injury Update

The Chicago Bulls trade deadline left a confusing taste in fans' mouths.

The initial sell-off felt sweet. After years of running in place, the organization had seemingly picked a direction. May it have been tough to see some fan-favorite head out the door? Sure, but the move at least indicated that the Play-In Tournament was no longer the priority and that a fresh batch of talent would be brought in.

Once the dust settled, however, some of that sweetness turned sour. One reason for that was the decision to acquire a pair of veteran big men rather than continue to prioritize youth. Another bigger reason was the Bulls' generally underwhelming return for their main trade chips. Chicago didn't land a singular future first-round pick and instead settled for more second-rounders than Karnisovas knows what to do with.

To be sure, the taste will keep changing. What happens in free agency is definitely going to impact how we view this trade deadline, and the same goes for what happens on lottery night. There is a lot that could still unfold, and the Nikola Vucevic news on Friday night is a reminder of that.

Chicago Bulls Coming Out On Top of Nikola Vucevic Trade?

Feb 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics center Nikola Vucevic (4) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Let me preface the following with this: No one likes to see injuries happen. The hope is that Nikola Vucevic can return to the floor soon and continue to make a run with the Boston Celtics. A true professional and one of the most consistent bigs in the league, he has earned a chance to compete in a legitimate postseason run.

Having said that, the news of Vucevic's fractured ring finger, which is now expected to force him out for at least a month, undoubtedly makes the Bulls' trade look better. The same can be said of his move to an off-the-bench role for Boston, where he has been held to only 21 minutes a night. If it were known previously that he would (1) miss extensive time and/or (2) play a very limited role, Chicago would have never walked away with the draft capital that it did.

Indeed, the best pick the Bulls received at this deadline shockingly came in this Vucevic deal. They convinced Boston to fork over their second rounder that will be the worst of Minnesota, New York, Portland, and New Orleans. In other words, a Pelicans pick that shouldn't fall any lower than No. 36.

As far as second-round selections go, that is a pretty darn valuable one! Teams have consistently found talent in this area of the draft board in recent years. For instance, Ryan Kalkbrenner was selected No. 34 by the Hornets in 2025 and has been a legitimate difference-maker. Ajay Mitcehll was selected No. 38 a year before that and is now averaging 14.1 points a night for the defending champions. Heck, the Bulls have seen firsthand how valuable the 30s can be, as they selected Ayo Dosunmu with the 8th pick of the second round in 2021.

Look, is this pick going to land Chicago its next superstar? No. But it felt like a surprisingly decent return for Vucevic when considering his quiet market, and it now feels even better. The Bulls have even seen their lottery odds improve slightly since, and could still move up the ladder. Say what you will about Vucevic's defensive deficiencies, but he was helping this team win games. He knocked down several huge game-winners over the first couple of months.

Even the addition of Anfernee Simons shouldn't be entirely overlooked for Chicago. He may be banged up at the moment, but he's played well when in uniform, and there is a small world in which he could make some sense with the Bulls long-term. His off-ball shooting prowess makes a lot of sense next to Josh Giddey, and he was even on his way to a potential Sixth Man of the Year award with Boston. If the Bulls were able to add some aggressive upgrades this summer, they might have an upper hand in convincing Simons to be a part of that.

Again, no one is trying to deem this a home run deal for the Bulls. It's not. But for a deadline that ended up lacking substance, this Nikola Vucevic trade is at least feeling like a small win for the Bulls.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news