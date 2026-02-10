Rob Dillingham's Honest Take Shows the Chicago Bulls Have Accepted Reality – For Now

Rob Dillingham was put into a tough situation. A one-and-done star at the University of Kentucky, he ended up heading to the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. While selected by the San Antonio Spurs, a point guard-needy Timberwolves front office sent a package of picks to the organization for his services.

The move made sense on the surface for a team still building for the future. However, fresh off a trip to the Western Conference Finals, the more days that went by, the worse the fit felt. The Timberwolves needed someone who could help them win a championship. Dillingham needed a clear runway to grow his game.

It's ultimately why we saw Dillingham traded to Chicago this past week in exchange for the far more polished Ayo Dosunmu. The Bulls are in a perfect position to give Dillingham the developmental minutes that he needs. And, according to the man himself, it sounds as if they are ready to do just that.

“Obviously, we want to win. But we can mess up here. It’s not like, if we lose, you die," Dillingham said with a laugh after playing a season-high in minutes against the Nuggets (h/t Will Gottlieb). "Here playing with my teammates, everyone is new. Really, they all just gave positive comments, positive thoughts, giving me confidence. Even coach giving me confidence, so playing with everyone is great for sure."

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch must have put the fear of God in Rob Dillingham!

In all seriousness, not only does this quote (which we also shared in a solo post on Dillingham this week) speak to Dillingham's newfound comfort level, but it underscores the Bulls' apparent change in philosophy. The 21-year-old was seemingly sent a very different message than the one he had in Minnesota. He has apparently been given reason to believe that the stakes aren't as high and that minutes will not be stripped for a mere blunder or two. Safe to say that hasn't been the norm for head coach Billy Donovan and this front office.

Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Instead, we have repeatedly seen the Bulls possess a win-at-all-cost mentality. The Play-In Tournament has typically been the main goal, and this has come at the expense of extra minutes for the youngsters. Julian Phillips and Dalen Terry were often kept off the floor (and now they're off the team). Even Matas Buzelis had a short leash if Donovan caught a slip-up. At some point, playing through mistakes has to be part of the process. And perhaps the Bulls finally realize that.

The true test will come after the All-Star break. Josh Giddey and Tre Jones have remained sidelined with their respective hamstring injuries. Their absences have made it that much easier to ensure that players like Dillingham and Ivey receive consistent playing time. When they return, however, Donovan will have to resist the urge to slip back into his old ways.

There is no question that Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton are the far more proven players. Each may very well be able to offer more in terms of the win-loss column than both Ivey and Dillingham combined. But that shouldn't matter for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign. Simons and Sexton are unrestricted free agents. Both are likely to walk once the summer hits. Ivey and Dillingham, however, are far more likely to be a piece of what the Bulls are building. And that's why evaluating them next to players like Giddey and Buzelis is paramount.

Heck, even the recently acquired Leonard Miller should be due for increased playing time. The Bulls are already extremely thin in the size and strength department. Miller is a 22-year-old six-foot-ten wing with multi-positional defensive potential and transition scoring upside. The Bulls know what they have in Patrick Williams. They know that Guerschon Yabusele and Nick Richards are fill-ins. Miller is under contract next season, and they have no idea what he can bring to the table.

At the end of the day, the Bulls should be doing everything in their power to ensure their newly acquired youngsters remain mainstays in the rotation. Ivey and Dillingham should be clocking 25+ minutes a night easily, while Miller might well be sprinkled into the mix sooner than later. Ivey's starting spot and Dillingham's 21+ minutes over the last two games, as well as his recent comments, instill some hope that the Bulls realize the opportunity in front of them. Don't waste it!