Chicago Bulls Depth Chart: Where Do the New Faces Fit In?

The Chicago Bulls have added seven new players over the last three days. No, that's not a typo.

Arturas Karnisovas finally pressed the self-destruct button on his middling roster. Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, Kevin Huerter, Dalen Terry, Julian Phillips, and Jevon Carter have all been shown the door in recent days. The majority of those players came into the year on expiring deals, meaning the Bulls ran the risk of losing them for nothing if they sat on their hands this deadline.

To be sure, this is why many did expect the Bulls' front office to do some business. But I'm not sure anyone expected this many trades or this kind of return package. While Chicago did the smart thing by accumulating second-round draft picks and taking flyers on young players on expiring deals, their willingness to throw roster balance out the window was a surprise. They ended up acquiring four new guard – all of whom are best known more for their potential scoring ability.

They also oddly opted to go the older route at center. Nick Richards is 28 years old, while Guerschon Yabusele recently turned 30. Both also on expiring deals, Chicago moved two younger wings in order to add the big men into the mix for the next 30 games. It feels safe to say these were the two most head-scratching transactions of the deadline.

All of this has led to a depth chart that forces you to do the double take. It looks nothing like what the organization entered the year with, and chances are it will also look very different than the roster that starts the 2026-27 campaign.

Chicago Bulls New Depth Chart

Below is a look at the Chicago Bulls' new positional breakdown. Keep in mind, aside from the players who made it past the deadline and were previously starting games, the current depth chart is in no particular order. Only time will tell how Billy Donovan chooses to organize his rotation.

PG: Josh Giddey, Tre Jones, Rob Dillingham

SG: Anfernee Simons, Collin Sexton, Jaden Ivey

SF: Matas Buzelis, Isaac Okoro

PF: Jalen Smith, Patrick Williams, Leonard Miller

C: Nick Richards, Guerschon Yabusele, Zach Collins

Ruled Out for Season: Noa Essengue

We all know head coach Billy Donovan isn't afraid to play some positionless basketball, and there is a very good chance we see plenty of that with so many guards on the roster. To be sure, the Bulls have made life hard on themselves by adding a handful of guys on the smaller side, but each is going to warrant real playing time.

Fortunately, most of the new backcourt faces shouldn't have a problem sharing the floor with Josh Giddey, who is among the most willing passers in the league. But what about Rob Dillingham? He could have an uphill battle in front of him as the smallest and rawest player on this team. However, the Bulls would still be wise to give him some run next to Giddey. You have to see if they can co-exist.

We also know that Matas Buzelis has spent plenty of time at power forward. The good news, however, is that he has increasingly looked comfortable along the perimeter. This current version of the roster should allow him to play even more at the small forward spot. Speaking of which, Jalen Smith seems destined to remain at power forward with both Richards and Yabusele brought in. While Yabusele also has experience playing in double-big lineups as the four, his success has normally come as a small-ball center.

So, what about Leonard Miller? The Bulls would be wise to squeeze him into the rotation over the next month and a half. The 22-year-old is the second-talent player on the new roster and has the kind of athletic gifts that could be a really good fit for this transition-heavy Bulls team. Can he steal the minutes from Patrick Williams? I know some might giggle at that question, but Miller's lack of a jumper could be what keeps Williams on the floor. The now longest-tenured Bull (I know ... *gasp*) is shooting 38.2 percent from long range.

Nevertheless, the key takeaway here is that Donovan has his work cut out for him. Organizing these guards, in particular, could be a real struggle. The head coach has also long been the type who sides with the veteran, but he can't afford to do that anymore. While Simons and Sexton may be objectively better contributors right now, evaluating Ivey and Dillingham's fit is of the utmost importance to the organization. Those are the two youngsters who have the highest chance of becoming a meaningful part of the Bulls' new era.