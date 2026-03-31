What Billy Donovan Said About the Bulls' Decision to Cut Jaden Ivey

The Chicago Bulls have already moved on from one of their big-name trade deadline acquisitions.

On Monday afternoon, the organization announced its decision to waive former Detroit Pistons forward Jaden Ivey. They added the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft as part of a three-team deal with the Pistons and Timberwolves. With Ivey headed to restricted free agency and the Pistons sitting No. 1 in the East, the Pistons no longer had the runway to focus on his development. The rebuilding Bulls did.

Once Ivey arrived, however, his injury trouble reared its ugly head. The guard appeared in only four games before expressing knee soreness following a DNP-CD in mid-February. Ivey was only a little over a year removed from a broken fibula and only a handful of months removed from a small procedure on his knee.

Chicago proceeded to sideline him to work on strengthening his knee. What was initially listed as a two-week process turned into a month-long absence. While Ivey would eventually ramp up enough to join practice, bumped knees would sideline him again. The Bulls proceeded to rule him out for the remainder of the season on March 26.

The situation was certainly peculiar, as it was unclear whether Ivey and the Bulls were ever on the same page about a potential return. Ivey also made headlines following his DNP-CD with his postgame comments, where he referred to the old version of him as "dead" and harped on his religious beliefs.

The 24-year-old only continued to do this on social media in recent weeks, posting a series of long videos that led to public concern. It also resulted in the moment that appeared to act as the straw on the camel's back, where Ivey condemned the NBA's celebration of "Pride Night" for the LGBTQ community.

To be sure, the Bulls did not specifically call out this comment as the reason for Ivey's dismissal, but rather deemed his recent conduct "detrimental to the team." The front office didn't provide any more than that, leaving Billy Donovan to answer plenty of questions before tip-off in San Antonio.

Billy Donovan Addresses Split With Jaden Ivey

Mar 28, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan looks on during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Billy Donovan gave a rather long response when speaking about the departure of Jaden Ivey. He highlighted the environment in which the Chicago Bulls franchise tries to create, suggesting that Ivey had not been meeting those standards.

“We have people from all different backgrounds inside the organization. This goes for players and coaches, everyone in the building. There has always been [a message] from the top: We’re all going to work well together. We’re all going to take care of each. We’re going to accept each other. We’re going to be hardworking. We’re going to be accountable. We’re going to be respectful. We’re going to be professional. I think that’s kind of what it’s been," Donovan said (h/t Jared Weiss)

"I know some of the things that have been out there, and I think it’s a situation for him where it’s on his own personal Instagram. I don’t want to get into what he put out there. But, certainly, I hope for him that he is ok. I’ve had conversations with Jaden and stuff, and he’s always been about rehabbing his knee and trying to get back on the court and trying to play. But I think, organizationally, there are certain standards I think we want to have as an organization and try to live up to those each and every day.”

Donovan went on to speak about the importance of prioritizing mental health in today's NBA. He stressed that he believes the Bulls do have the resources to help players who may be experiencing difficulty.

“I think you have to be conscientious that maybe all these guys are going through things. And I’m not passing judgment on what Jaden is or is not going through, but I do know that I always worry about that. Not only for Jaden, but for all of our players. Are we providing the resources – which I think we do – to help them in any way we can. I think for any player, if they say we need some help with this, we can help them.”

For what it's worth, the Chicago Sun-Times Joe Cowley noted that there was more than just Ivey's recent social media remarks that led to this decision for Chicago. He also implied the locker room may have seen the move coming.

Josh Giddey spoke to the long-time beat reporter following the game and said the following:

"Obviously the whole thing is kind of unfortunate in a way. I hope he gets the help he needs, whatever he’s going through or not going through. I do really hope he gets help. It’s not going to be with the Bulls anymore, but wherever it is I hope he gets it."

Once again, Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley have yet to address the situation. Neither front office face has been seen since Karnisovas spoke with the media following the February 5 trade deadline. His next normally scheduled appearance would be following the conclusion of the regular season.

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