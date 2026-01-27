Who's the Chicago Bulls' Most Appealing Trade Chip? We Now Have An Answer

The Chicago Bulls have no lack of trade chips as the 2025-26 NBA trade deadline approaches, but one is starting to stand out among the rest.

ESPN's Bobby Marks put all 30 teams into tiers as we inch closer to the big day. The Bulls were placed alongside a handful of struggling teams in Tier 2, which was coined "the dealmakers." Of course, Chicago has been viewed all season long as one of the most likely teams to make a move. Not only has this been due to their middling record, but it's also been because of their long list of expiring contracts.

The team is set to have seven players hit free agency this offseason. Unlikely to re-sign each and every contributor, front offices typically scour the trade market to avoid losing assets for nothing. Speaking of which, two of their top assets reside in the backcourt. Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White are both respected guards who could make an immediate impact on nearly any team with postseason aspirations. With that being the case, those two have, unsurprisingly, found themselves in the most rumors thus far.

However, over the next week, it sure sounds like Dosunmu may edge out White as the most coveted Bulls player. Marks reported in his latest piece that the former second-round pick is currently seen as the more attractive target:

"ESPN asked team executives which of the seven players had the most trade appeal. The unanimous answer was Dosunmu," Marks said.

What Will the Chicago Bulls Do With Ayo Dosunmu?

All things considered, Ayo Dosunmu's status as the most "appealing" player on the Chicago Bulls roster shouldn't blindside anyone. While Coby White's name has certainly taken up the most oxygen in recent weeks, there have been real question marks about his true value on the open market.

White may be the superior and higher-upside offensive player, but this only means that he will cost more to keep around once free agency hits. Might some teams simply view him as a rental for the next couple of months? Sure, but most are likely going to target him with the hope that they can also re-sign him in the offseason. The looming payday is expected to be far more than his current $12.8 million. And there is no question that will bring down how much opposing teams are willing to give the Chicago Bulls in a trade.

To be clear, Dosunmu is going to be up for his own sizable pay raise, as he's making just $7.5 million this season. But his new sum also isn't expected to sit nearly as high as White's. Likewise, there is an easy case to make that Dosunmu is the better fit for a contending squad with the high-usage talent already on the roster. While White is certainly capable of finding success both on and off the ball offensively, the best version of him is going to need a pretty high-usage role. The same doesn't necessarily go for Dosunmu, who has experience suiting up both on and off the bench.

It's also hard to ignore Dosunmu's two-way capabilities. He may not be a true lockdown defender, but he can be trusted to hold his own on that end of the floor. That is going to matter a lot to teams hungry to make a deep playoff run.

Still, in its simplest form, Dosunmu's increased appeal likely comes down to his career-high marks. Whereas White has struggled to stay healthy and shoot at the same clip, Dosunmu has performed like one of the most efficient contributors in the NBA. He is averaging a career-high 14.5 points with 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds on 51.2 percent shooting from the field. The guard is also converting his 4.3 attempts per game from long range at an incredible 45.3 percent clip.

In other words, Dosunmu has given those watching from the outside every reason to believe that the best is yet to come. But can't we say the same about those watching inside the United Center?

Indeed, these are all reasons why Dosunmu has felt more likely than White to make it past the Bulls' trade deadline. Why can't he be a worthwhile piece of their future? This will be the very important question Arturas Karnisovas and Company try to answer over the next week. And it sounds like the rest of the league will not make it easy on them.