Pros and Cons: Rumors of Bulls Adding Norman Powell Surge Ahead of Free Agency

In the hours leading up to NBA free agency, one name has been mentioned more than any other for the Chicago Bulls.

Miami Heat guard Norman Powell is said to be on new lead executive Bryson Graham's radar. The two were first connected last week following the conclusion of the NBA Draft. With Chicago selecting both Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain in the first round, they left a very clear hole in the backcourt alongside lead facilitator Josh Giddey.

Indeed, with Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu both elsewhere, Chicago is in need of a true backcourt scorer. Giddey has taken strides in this department over the last couple of years, but there is no question he's best suited as a pass-first player. His off-the-dribble shooting skills leave a lot to be desired.

With that in mind, the expectation has been that the Bulls would seek out a starting guard either in free agency or via the trade market. Whether or not anyone expected that to be Powell, however, is a very fair question.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times was the latest local source to throw Powell's name into the mix, stating that the rumors have "some legs." This also came in the wake of The Stein Line's Marc Stein and Jake Fischer sharing that Chicago is looming as an option for Powell, who could look to sign a significant short-term deal.

Now, could this be some simple posturing by Powell's camp? It can't be ruled out. The veteran is seemingly looking to sign a lucrative deal after making his first All-Star appearance. What better way to put pressure on other teams than by saying that a cap space-heavy organization is ready to make a big offer? The Bulls also have the very obvious opening at shooting guard, which makes it an even more believable pitch.

At the same time, there is enough smoke now that we have to take the rumor seriously. Bryson Graham might be legitimately interested in signing one of the best guards on the market, so we might as well go over some of the pros and cons ahead of the floodgates opening at 5:00 p.m. CT.

Pros & Cons to Bulls Signing Normal Powell

Mar 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) looks to shoot in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Let's start with the positives.

Norman Powell is an electric shooter. He's shot a smidge under 40.0 percent over his long career, which includes shooting 38.0 percent on 7.1 attempts this past season. He also averaged 21.7 points a night with 5.5 trips to the free throw line.

In other words, if it's scoring the Bulls want, it's scoring they will get with Powell. He's a threat from all three levels, carrying a strong upper body and an experienced play style. Speaking of which, Miami was one of the fastest teams in the NBA last season, which could certainly be of interest to a Bulls squad with a slew of young and athletic forwards ready to run.

There is also something to be said about veteran leadership. Powell is undoubtedly a respected teammate who has played in many different situations. He can set an important tone in the locker room and lead by example. Plus, he can provide a much-needed level of stability on the court, specifically in late-game situations.

Lastly, a short-term deal could end up benefitting both parties. Powell would get a handsome pay check (likely $25+ million), while the Bulls would keep some flexibility. If they can't flip Powell down the road, they would at least know that a sizeable chuck of money will open up in the very near future as they continue to build around their youngsters.

So, how about those cons?

Powell is 33 years old. As far as the timeline goes, he doesn't fit at all with what the Bulls are trying to build. The veteran has also grown very used to having the ball in his hands over the last couple of seasons. His usage rating sat at 24.9 percent last season in Miami, per Cleaning the Glass, which ranked inside the league's 93rd percentile.

Would he be an excellent catch-and-shoot option? Sure. Early in his career, Powell was best known for his off-ball play. But is he really going to embrace that role again, especially after finding such success in Miami? He has turned into a high-volume scorer, and this could make it difficult to fork over big late-game possessions for developmental purposes.

Powell has also never been a particularly savvy playmaker. He's averaged only 2.7 assists over his career. The good news is the Bulls' youngsters are all decent passers, but you would like Powell to be a little better in this department, especially if he is going to have his hands on the ball a lot.

We have to mention the defensive concerns, as well. Let's just say he isn't the ideal guy to have next to Giddey on this end of the floor. While he is built like a tank, Powell can certainly be exposed on this end due to his lack of raw athleticism and the fact that he stands just six-foot-three. Do the Bulls have the kind of team around him that could make up for that? It's possible, but he will be attacked at times.

Look, the Bulls signing Powell wouldn't be some kind of catastrophe, especially if it is on an inflated two-year deal. He fills a need rather well and would offer enough veteran leadership to help the Bulls potentially evade the NBA's bottom three (which is very important with the new lottery rules). But could there be better ways to use their current flexibility?

Graham has talked endlessly about trying to absorb unwanted money in exchange for future assets. Signing Powell removes that opportunity. There are also likely more cost-effective ways to solve the Bulls' shooting problems. Anfernee Simons would likely come at a cheaper price tag. Even Quentin Grimes could cost less and fit better with the team's timeline.

At the end of the day, going after Powell would feel slightly like the Bulls slipping back into their old ways. Graham has preached patience and building from the ground up. Powell might be able to help with that in some ways, but he undoubtedly fits more of a win-now mold.

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