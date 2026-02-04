Takeaways & Player Grades: Bucks 131, Bulls 115 (Deadline Time!) – February 3, 2026

Tonight marked the Chicago Bulls' final game before the NBA trade deadline. And it showed.

With both Nikola Vucevic and Kevin Huerter dealt earlier in the day, the writing was suddenly on the wall. Chicago is destined for a significant shake-up at this year's deadline, and there is no question that reality can shake a locker room. Coby White served as a prime example as he spoke with media members before the game. The guard called it a "tough day," suggesting that it's difficult for players to be "robots" about the situation (h/t Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic).

Hours later, White would be walking off the floor for possibly his last time in a Bulls uniform with a 131-115 loss. To be sure, the 25-year-old posted a valiant effort despite his off-shooting night, recording 21 points and 10 rebounds. But the lopsided score served as a reflection of a team that didn't quite know what the future held.

Indeed, the Milwaukee Bucks lit up Chicago from the jump. They posted 39 points in the opening quarter behind a 7-11 shooting effort from long range. Meanwhile, the Bulls looked more than a step slow on both ends and faced an early 15-point deficit. Stacey King eventually put it best on the Chicago Sports Network broadcast when he said it looked like Billy Donovan's group was "settling for shots."

A pep talk in the locker room at least led to a more spirited effort in the second half. The Bulls were playing far more to their uptempo identity, beating the Bucks to the rim for a 7-8 showing in the restricted area during the third quarter. They also shot 10 free throws in the frame. Add in some improved defensive focus and some sloppy Bucks turnovers, and the Bulls were able to cut their deficit down to as much as 6 points.

Nevertheless, as has proven true time and again, having to exert that much energy to get back into the game is rarely going to pay off. Milwaukee did what they needed to do and regained control of the night. They finished with a season-high 23 made triples, and their 131 points were their second-most in regulation this season.

The Bulls – a likely very different version of them – will now head to Toronto for a meeting with one of the East's top squads.

The Only Takeaway That Matters ...

If the Chicago Bulls' front office questioned whether or not they did the right thing today, tonight likely provided an answer. As hard as it must have been to play under the circumstances, there was ONE lead change against this reeling Bucks team. The Bulls have now lost all three of their meetings with Milwaukee this season despite the franchise's very public struggles.

This means the Bulls are a combined 3-11 against the worst five teams in the Eastern Conference this season. At the end of the day, this is precisely why this deadline is projected to be as active as it is. The time is now to make a change.

Chicago Bulls Player Grades

Feb 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Matas Buzelis – A

Stats: 22 PTS, 5 BLK, 2 REB

Matas Buzelis tried to make the most of the opportunity tonight. He was quick to pull the trigger on open shots and finished the evening 5-10 from long range. Meanwhile, on the defensive end, he recorded a thunderous five blocks. He is now the first Bulls player in franchise history to have 5+ threes and blocks in a game. Shockingly, he's only the 17th player in NBA history to pull this off!

Ayo Dosunmu – B+

Stats: 17 PTS, 8 AST, 4 REB, 2 STL

Another night that showed exactly why Ayo Dosunmu is the Chicago Bulls' top trade chip. He was lightning quick in transition and shooting it with confidence from long range. The only problem: He was held out at the end of the game due to knee soreness. With a potential trade on the line, let's hope the Bulls don't regret trading him.

Patrick Williams – B-

Stats: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK

Despite having to fill-in as a small-ball five at times, Patrick Williams had his highest-scoring evening of the season. He brought an encouraging level of physicality on both sides of the ball. Why can't this be every night?

Coby White – C+

Stats: 21 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST

Coby White only shot 7-17 from the field, but he played with an increased sense of urgency and still managed to record his first double-double of the season.

Lachlan Olbrich – C

Stats: 2 PTS, 7 REB, 1 STL

It would be an A for effort! The two-way rookie big man has received more and more playing time over the last couple of weeks, and I think it's safe to say he looks a lot more comfortable. Whether or not that means he's destined to carve out a real NBA role, however, remains anyone's guess.