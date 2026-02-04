Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

Tonight will be a strange one at the Fiserv Forum.

Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls enter this game with trade drama hanging over their heads. The former is waiting to see whether or not their superstar will be on the move by Thursday's deadline, while the latter has suddenly become the busiest team in the NBA. The Bulls made two separate trades this afternoon, which included moving Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics and landing Jaden Ivey from the Detroit Pistons.

Especially for players like Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, it could prove hard to stay focused during this evening's battle. Each has been mentioned repeatedly as a trade candidate over the last couple of weeks, and today's moves only poured more fuel on the fire. There is a real chance that both could be about to play their last game in a Bulls uniform.

Why not make it a win!

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (24-26) at Milwaukee Bucks (18-29)

Where: Fiserv Forum

When: 7:00 P.M. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Coby White

2. Ayo Dosunmu

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Jalen Smith

Milwaukee Bucks

1. Ryan Rollins

2. AJ Green

3. Kyle Kuzma

4. Bobby Portis

5. Myles Turner

Injury News

Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) reacts during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls will be extremely short-handed tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks following their busy trade day. Nikola Vucevic and Kevin Huerter are no longer with the team, while Josh Giddey and Zach Collins each remain sidelined. The Bulls are also going to see their only "healthy" center limited to just 20 minutes of action, as Jalen Smith is working his way back from a calf injury and will be on a restriction, per K.C. Johnson.

One interesting development is that Tre Jones WILL suit up for this evening after sitting out since January 22. However, it sounds like the plan is not for the guard to play as he continues to rehab a hamstring strain. Still, one can only hope this is a sign that the guard can return soon, as he was putting together a strong season during his first full year with the organization.

As for Milwaukee, the obviously remain without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could very well be receiving his own trade news in the very near future.

Jalen Smith – QUESTIONABLE (calf)

Julian Phillips – QUESTIONABLE (wrist)

Nikola Vucevic – OUT (trade pending)

Kevin Huerter – OUT (trade pending)

Dario Saric – OUT (trade pending)

Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)

Tre Jones – OUT (hamstring)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Bobby Portis – QUESTIONABLE (hip)

Giannis Antetokounmpo – OUT (calf)

Gary Harris – OUT (hamstring)

Kevin Porter Jr. – OUT (oblique)

Taurean Prince – OUT (neck)

