Cameras Caught Mark Cuban Sharing Nice Moment With Luka Doncic’s Dad During Lakers-Mavs
Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban could only sit and watch as the player he drafted tore his team apart on Tuesday night.
Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic finished with a triple-double against the Mavs, recording 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in the 107-99 win. The All-Star guard put on a stunning show which included cool no-look assists and classic bench stare-downs while sending a clear message to Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, who made the trip to Crypto.com Arena to see Doncic play.
Cuban, who reportedly had no part in Doncic's blockbuster move, was also in attendance for Doncic’s revenge game on Tuesday. He looked happier than ever watching Doncic shoot threes against the Mavs, seemingly establishing himself as a supporter of “Team Doncic” in the wake of the trade.
During the game, cameras caught a sweet interaction between Cuban and Doncic’s dad and agent that may have confirmed there’s no bad blood between the two parties:
After all, it was Harrison who reportedly orchestrated the secret trade himself in early February. Cuban, on the other hand, famously said he would choose the five-time All-Star over his wife and played a key role in acquiring Doncic back in 2018 when the Mavs made a franchise-defining swap with the Atlanta Hawks.
It wouldn’t be too surprising to see Cuban attending more of Doncic’s Lakers games to cheer on his beloved Slovenian star.