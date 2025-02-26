SI

Lakers Fans Chanted ‘Thank You Nico’ to Mavs GM While Luka Doncic Shot Free Throws

Stephen Douglas

Nico Harrison takes in the action as the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Lakers.
Nico Harrison takes in the action as the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Lakers. / @DimeUPROXX / TNT
In this story:

Luka Doncic played against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time since the team that drafted him traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month. Dallas general manager Nico Harrison traveled to L.A. with the team to see the franchise player he shockingly traded.

Unlike in Dallas, the Los Angeles crowd was thrilled to see Harrison. Lakers fans chanted "Thank you, Nico!" as Doncic shot free throws in the first half. And why wouldn't they? He did the franchise a huge solid by giving them a Picasso.

The Lakers took an eight-point lead into halftime with Doncic registering 12 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks. He did some absurd things while compiling those statistics, and took the opportunity to let the Mavericks know about it.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published |Modified
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA