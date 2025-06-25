Cavaliers Linked To Possible Ty Jerome, Sam Merrill Replacements In Latest Mock Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is here and while the Cleveland Cavaliers won't be on the clock until the second night due to only having two second-round selections at 49 and 58, the Cavaliers could find some possible diamonds in the rough that could one day become rotation staples.
In Draft Digest's latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft for NBA Draft on SI, they have Cleveland taking Marquette swingman Kam Jones at 49 and Nebraska forward Brice Williams soon after at 58. While either prospect isn't perfect, that's why either are options for the Cavaliers so late in the draft, they could become difference makers in time, especially if Cleveland is unable to retain Ty Jerome or Sam Merrill in free agency this summer.
Jones is one of the premier upperclassmen guards in the 2025 NBA Draft class due to his versatile offensive game and polished skill set. In his final season with the Golden Eagles, Jones showcased his abilities as a three-level scoring threat and showed flashes of crafty combo guard skills with advanced shot creation and raw playmaking ability.
The knock against Jones is that he's not an elite vertical athlete and can struggle defensively against quicker guards. If he were to work on his strength and tightening his handle to reduce turnovers in traffic at the next level, he could play at a level similar to Donte DiVincenzo.
Williams, meanwhile, is a bigger wing who thrives on making tough midrange jumpers and movement three-point attempts, something that pairs nicely with Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson's offense. With time, he could become a sparkplug off the bench and help stretch out opposing team's defenses consistently.
However, at 24, Williams is more of a finished product coming into the NBA and there are still some concerns with his game. He struggles staying in front of athletic wings when defending and there were times when he would keep shooting rather than just passing the ball off to his teammate.
Williams, like Jones, would have to work on those issues to carve out a consistent role in the NBA. If either joins the Cavaliers, they'd probably spend next season with the Cleveland Charge, the team's NBA G League affiliate, doing just that. But, if given time to develop and adapt to the NBA, Cleveland could have two long-term rotation pieces in Jones and Williams, especially if Jerome and Merrill walk in free agency this summer.