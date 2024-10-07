Analyst Delivers Bold Claim On Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen
Following last season's playoff exit, Cleveland Cavaliers fans were not sure if Jarrett Allen would return for the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
After all, there were legitimate questions about whether or not Allen could co-exist with Evan Mobley in the Cavaliers' frontcourt, prompting trade rumors surrounding Allen.
Well, Cleveland opted to hand both big men contract extensions, so Allen will be back in the fold this coming season.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst seems to think retaining Allen was a great move by the Cavs and went as far to say he may be second to only Donovan Mitchell in The Land.
“Jarrett Allen was their second-best player last year,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective. “I still think he’s their second-best player.”
That's a pretty bold claim considering that Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are also on the roster.
But you know what? It may hold some weight.
Allen averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over 31.7 minutes per game last year while shooting 63.4 percent from the floor.
Yes, the 26-year-old is limited offensively, but he represents a great pick-and-roll partner and is terrific on the defensive end.
At the very least, the Cavaliers know what they are going to get from Allen: easy points around the basket and a defensive anchor.
Meanwhile, Garland and Mobley—while both exceedingly talented—are very much question marks heading into the coming season.
It should also be noted that trade speculation swirled around Allen not because Cleveland fans didn't think he was very good; it was merely because of his awkward fit with Mobley up front.
We'll see if the Cavs' decision to re-up with Allen long term pays dividends...or if Allen's name surfaces in trade chatter again in a few months.