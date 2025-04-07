Brian Windhorst Reveals Major Playoff Threat to Cleveland Cavaliers
It's no secret that the Cavaliers have stumbled down the stretch of the regular season. Since snapping a franchise-record 16-game winning streak in mid-March, Cleveland is an even 6-6 and now narrowly holds the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference over Boston.
The defending champion Celtics have widely been considered Cleveland's biggest threat to win the East. However, ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst thinks a team that is blazing hot right now could challenge the Cavaliers in a potential second-round matchup.
"I'm telling you, the Pacers are a team to be worried about, because the way that they play is a little bit uncomfortable for the Cavs," Windhorst said on ESPN Cleveland on Monday. "The way that they play has a tendency to wear on teams over a long series. I am not saying I would favor the Pacers. I definitely believe the Cavs would be favored in that series... But if you're asking me about the Eastern Conference right now, the Indiana Pacers, having won eight of 10, are very interesting. Keep an eye on them."
In contrast to the Cavaliers' late-year struggles, Indiana is hitting its stride. The Pacers are 12-3 over their last 15 games and are currently on a four-game winning streak. Led by point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has racked up 158 assists to just 18 turnovers since the beginning of March, Indiana is now the No. 4 seed in the East at 47-31.
At their current seeds, first-round victories by both the Cavaliers and Pacers would set up a series between the two in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Cleveland went 1-1 in consecutive games against Indiana earlier this year. The Cavaliers lost by 15 on January 12, then won by 10 on January 14 in a game in which Donovan Mitchell scored 35. However, Haliburton missed the rematch with a left groin strain.
Of the four games remaining in the regular season, the Cavaliers and Pacers will play each other twice. Indiana will host the Cavs on April 10, then the regular season finale will commence in Cleveland on April 13.