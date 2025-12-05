How to watch the San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game tonight: Time, TV Channel, Breakdown

The Cavaliers allowed 39 free throws in their loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. This has become a recurring theme throughout the year for the team.

Despite all the losses this season, this was the teams first loss to a team with a losing record this season, which surely does not help the lacking confidence they already have this season.

Now, the San Antonio Spurs (16-5) are having a much more successful season than the Cavaliers even without the presence of Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs are learning to win without their star man out on the floor with them. Which is something that they may have over the Cavaliers this year.

San Antonio is coming off of a win against the Orlando Magic where Center Luke Kornet, in Wembanyama’s absence, secured a game winning block at the buzzer for a Spurs win.

The Cavaliers (13-10) are the home team once again but have now lost four of their last five games. After three losses in a row, the team looked to solve some of their problems against the Pacers. In the end that seemed to only be a short term solution as they lost by 12 to the Blazers.

Coach Kenny Atkinson coaches a team that is one of the better three point shooting teams in the NBA, but after the loss on Wednesday, he had much to say about the shots his team was taking.

If you are looking for a positive before this game tonight, the Cavaliers have won the last five meetings between themselves and San Antonio going back to February of 2023.

Where to find the Spurs vs. Cavs game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Time: 7:30 p.m

Spurs vs. Cavs Injury Report

Spurs: Victor Wembanyama (calf) is out. Stephon Castle (hip) is out. Luke Kornet (ankle) is questionable.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is out. Jarrett Allen (finger) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out. Darius Garland (injury management) is out. Tyrese Proctor (personal reasons) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Spurs

De’Aaron Fox

Julian Champagnie

Devin Vassell

Harrison Barnes

Kelly Olynyk

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

De’Andre Hunter

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Spurs vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers by 4.5

O/U: 238.5

Cavaliers 119, Spurs 115: The Spurs allow on average 13 made threes a game and the Cavaliers make an average of 15 threes in a game. If the Spurs can keep them under 15 threes their chances of winning are greatly increased.

On the other side of this, the Spurs are scoring 48% of their shots which is more than the 46% average the Cavs hold their teams to.

Without Wemby and what could also be Luke Kornet, this allows more movement for Evan Mobley to be used more in the paint with his back to the basket.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Saturday Dec. 6 vs. Golden State

Friday Dec. 12 @ Washington