Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Makes Cryptic Post About Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen has been the subject of trade rumors recently, but it seems pretty clear that Donovan Mitchell wants him to stay.
You would think the Cavaliers would heed Mitchell's advice, especially given that the team is preparing to present him with a massive contract extension offer.
So then what message is Mitchell trying to convey with this Instagram post (h/t ESPN Cleveland)?
Could this be Mitchell's way of hinting that Allen could be on the move? Or is it that he knows Allen will be staying and he is showing his appreciation?
There also remains the possibility that this was a shot at now-former head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who appeared to throw some shade at Allen for not playing through a rib injury in the playoffs earlier today.
Allen has two years remaining on his deal and is making $20 million annually, which is a bargain for a player who brings his type of production to the table. However, many have questioned his fit with frontcourt mate Evan Mobley, which has led to speculation that Allen could be dealt.
The 26-year-old is coming off of a terrific 2023-24 campaign in which he played 77 games and averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over 31.7 minutes a night while shooting 63.4 percent from the floor. Unfortunately, Allen's postseason was cut short after just four games due to a rib injury he suffered in the first round.
Cleveland ultimately lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round.
The Cavs initially acquired Allen in a blockbuster four-team trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January 2021.
Allen has been a steady contributor ever since, even making an All-Star appearance in 2021-22 after registering 16.1 points. 10.8 boards and 1.7 blocks per game.
The University of Texas product was originally selected by the Nets with the 22nd pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. He boasts career averages of 12.7 points and 9.1 rebounds.
Allen is most known for his defensive prowess and was the backbone of a Cavaliers defense that ranked sixth in the NBA this past year.
If Cleveland is really keen on keeping Mitchell content, it should probably aim to retain Allen rather than jettisoning him this offseason.