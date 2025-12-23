Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly rejected numerous trades for depth players

While the Cleveland Cavaliers are struggling to get their feet underneath themselves, front offices around the league have been inquiring about the availability of some of the team's rotational pieces.

Heading into the final weeks of December, Cleveland is currently sitting with a 16-14 record that places them seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. However, through thick and thin, the front office isn't willing to shake up the roster just yet.

On Tuesday, Dec. 23, a report via The Athletic was released that the Cavaliers have at least received two trade offers for rotational players that were ultimately rejected. Led by the president of basketball operations, Kolby Altman, the Cavaliers have made a few notable moves in the past two seasons to really move this lineup in the right direction.

He added forward De'Andre Hunter at last season's deadline, before signing guard Lonzo Ball and drafting guard Tyrese Proctor. Each serves notable roles with the roster, focused on opening up opportunities for the team's core four.

But sadly, it hasn't worked out as best as he might have hoped it would.

And they cannot make many moves to fix the many issues they've been presented with. Currently, they are the only team in the NBA over the second apron.

The second apron is a financial threshold that's a part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, making it nearly impossible for the Cavaliers to make any substantial trade moves. They are unable to contract aggregate, they are limited in trade exceptions and they are unable to utilize cash in trades. This second apron also freezes future first-round picks and doesn't allow them to sign players to the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception.

While for any other team, as a Cavaliers fan, you'd be ecstatic that teams aren't able to build a never-ending dynasty, but Cleveland isn't currently in that boat. Frankly, they are among the league's worst in numerous statistical categories.

They're below the league average marks in field goal, three-point percentage and free throw percentage, while also being 16th in rebounding with six regular contributors over 6-foot-7.

The thing is, Cleveland's upset, and rightfully so. The players, coaches, front office and fans know this team is capable of being one of the league's best. Heading into the 2025-26 season, they were projected to be competing for an NBA championship.

If they can all get on the same page and stay healthy, they might be able to finally start to churn the wheels of the team in the right direction.

“The healthier we get, the better we’ll be,” head coach Kenny Atkinson said before the team's win Monday night. “I’m buying this dip. I know what we got comin’, and I love our leadership.”

It's obvious the Cavaliers internally do not want to make many adjustments. Maybe it's because they know if they put the pieces together at the right point, everything will fall into place. However, whatever it is, they'd better hope it happens soon.

The mid-way point of the NBA season is just roughly a month away and right now the Cavaliers are seated in the Play-In Tournament.

At least for now, the front office is refusing to make any brash decisions.

The Cavaliers are currently preparing to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Dec. 23, with tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Pelicans are currently surging, winning their last five matchups, presenting a tough challenge for the struggling Cavaliers.