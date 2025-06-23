Cavaliers Receive Favorable NBA Title Odds From Notable Sportsbook
The NBA Finals just wrapped up on Sunday night with the Oklahoma City Thunder hoisting their first Larry O'Brien Trophy after a historic season, but it's never too early to look ahead to next season.
Nobody does that better than the sports betting world, with numerous sportsbooks already releasing the 2025-26 NBA title odds. In one of the most notable books, FanDuel, the Cleveland Cavaliers are listed with some of the most favorable odds to bring home a championship this time next year.
FanDuel's official future title odds consider the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder as the top team most likely to claim the Larry O'Brien again next season, at +220 to do so. Right behind them are the Cavaliers at +800, serving as the top Eastern Conference team to bet on.
After Cleveland, the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets, who just acquired Kevin Durant over the weekend, each slide in with the third-best championship odds at +900. Rounding out FanDuel's top five title odds is the Orlando Magic, who made a trade for Desmond Bane last week, and the Boston Celtics, each listed at +1300 respectively.
The East, in particular, could shake out to be a pretty wide-open field next year, considering the Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum for most of the season as he rehabs from a ruptured Achilles suffered during this year's playoffs.
This year's Eastern Conference representative, the Indiana Pacers, face a similar uphill climb with star Tyrese Haliburton suffering a similar fate as Tatum during Sunday's Game 7 loss to the Thunder.
Fresh off a 64-win season, where the Cavaliers finished as the No. 1 seed in the conference, they figure to be right back in the conversation again next year. Of course, these odds are bound to change based on whatever potential moves loom large in the coming weeks.
Even Cleveland's odds could change if president of basketball operations Koby Altman has anything up his sleeve this offseason. The landscape of the Eastern Conference presents an interesting situation for Altman to push the chips into the center of the table and really go for it, or stand pat and see if his team staying healthy at the most important time of year pushes them over the top.
