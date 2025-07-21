Cavaliers Summer League Star Draws Evan Mobley Comparison
Although they finished 2-3 during 2025 Las Vegas Summer League action, there's plenty for the Cleveland Cavaliers to be excited about heading into next season, especially with the showing Cavaliers two-way forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin had.
In their five games, Tomlin was dominant. In 26.3 minutes per contest, Tomlin averaged 19.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and connected on 33.3% of his 2.8 three-point attempts. But it wasn't how Tomlin performed that stood out. It was how Cleveland was utilizing their two-way forward in Las Vegas.
According to Cavaliers reported Chris Fedor, Cleveland Summer League head coach Omar Cook, the way the Cavaliers wanted to utilize Tomlin in Las Vegas was in a similar vein to Evan Mobley, Cleveland's franchise cornerstone.
“Omar Cook told me it was very similar to the way that the NBA Cavs use Evan Mobley, and that’s what they were trying to see with Nae’Qwan,” Fedor shared in the latest episode of his podcast, The Wine and Gold Talk Podcast.
Hear from Cavaliers two-way forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin from Las Vegas Summer League:
While the similarities between Mobley and Tomlin aren't identical, empowering the two-way forward to play like one of Cleveland's best players speaks volumes about their belief in Tomlin's development.
With the Cavaliers grappling with luxury tax restrictions under the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), they can leave no stone unturned when it comes to developing talent. So, if Tomlin can replicate some of what Mobley brings to the court, it gives head coach Kenny Atkinson consistent continuity for a full 48 minutes.
But for Tomlin to become a staple in Atkinson's rotation, he'll have to shed his current two-way label. There are restrictions on how often two-way players can play with an NBA club. So, if he's going to become a Mobley-like player for Cleveland, he'll have to sign a regular contract with the Cavaliers and take up the team's fifteenth and final roster spot.
However, after such a strong Summer League showing, momentum is on Tomlin's side heading into training camp. If he keeps it up, becoming a permanent member of Cleveland's roster feels like a matter of when, not if.