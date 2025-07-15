Cavaliers' Trade Idea Would Pull Off Huge Deal With Warriors
With veteran big man Al Horford testing the waters of free agency, the offseason plans of the Golden State Warriors are up in the air. For a while, many thought that Horford would end up with Golden State, but according to reports, the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks are now in the mix for Horford's services.
If the Warriors miss out on Horford, it'll force Golden State to pivot. If that happens, Fadeaway World's Vishwesha Kumar proposed a bold trade hypothetical between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers that would answer Golden State's pressing need for a big man. Here's how the trade breaks down:
Golden State receives: Jarrett Allen
Cleveland receives: Moses Moody, Gui Santos, 2028 first-round pick
According to Kumar, this trade would, "Give Golden State a long-term anchor at center while Cleveland picks up a promising young wing in Moody, a rotation-level forward in Santos, and a valuable future asset." However, to give up Allen, a key cog in the Cavaliers' two-way attack, it might not be enough.
That is, until you consider the benefits that could come with it.
On the court, Moody is coming off a solid season where he averaged 9.8 points, while shooting 43.3% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range. He also would be a great complementary perimeter piece for Cleveland, plugging in nicely next to the remaining members of the Cavaliers' Core Four.
Santos, meanwhile, can play either forward position, hits three-point baskets, rebounds, and plays with energy, something Cleveland needs from their reserves in Kenny Atkinson's offense.
However, at only 22, Santos still has plenty of untapped potential and if packaged with the first-round pick from Golden State, it could allow the Cavaliers to make trades elsewhere to improve their depth.
That's because by trading Allen for Moody and Santos, Cleveland drops below the second apron of the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). Going below the second apron frees the Cavaliers up to make more roster moves to build around their cornerstones in Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. So while trading Allen is a tough decision, if an offer like this comes from Golden State, it could be remiss of Cleveland to not consider it.