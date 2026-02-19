Three Keys for Cleveland Cavaliers Ahead of Brooklyn Nets Matchup

The Cleveland Cavaliers come out of the All-Star break with a five-game winning streak to defend and plenty of questions ahead as they host the Brooklyn Nets tonight (Thursday).

After an inconsistent first half of the season, the Cavs have seemingly got back on track since the end of December, and the addition of James Harden has made them a more dangerous side as they have risen from eighth to a top-four spot.

But, despite the good run of form, there are lingering issues that can only be answered once that ball goes up in the air tonight.

A pause in play could hinder the Cavs

The All-Star break could not have come at a worse time for head coach Kenny Atkinson, as he hopes that the momentum built isn’t lost on his side when they square off against the Nets, who are currently 15-38 and languishing at the bottom of the standings, having lost seven of their last ten games.

With Jaylon Tyson and Donovan Mitchell in Los Angeles for the All-Star weekend, it allowed several of the players being able to train together, and team bonding is certainly going to be good now, with the new players having not had proper practice time since their arrival in Harden, along with Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis.

But it’s about executing on the court, taking what you’ve learned and applying it on the court. The first quarter against the Nets will be a good indicator of whether they have kept up the momentum that has led to five wins in a row, or if the All-Star hangover has hit them hard.

Rebooting the new Cleveland connection

Donovan Mitchell has a new running mate in the backcourt, and the early returns couldn’t look better. Since pairing him with James Harden, the Cleveland Cavaliers have won three straight, showcasing a noticeably different rhythm and flow.

Even though Harden is ninth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, he has leaned more into his playmaking — and with good reason. Mitchell thrives as a high-volume scorer, while teammates like Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen benefit from a steady creator setting them up.

Passing and getting teammates involved have long been among Harden’s strengths; during his stint with the Los Angeles Clippers, he elevated Ivica Zubac into a featured offensive option. Now with the Cavs, Harden is averaging 19.3 points and 8.7 assists across his first three games with Cleveland.

Over that same stretch, Mitchell has elevated his play, posting 32.3 points and 6.3 assists per game.

For a contender to go through such a significant shift midseason is rare. Transitions do often demand time to gel. But in this case, Harden may be the missing piece that Mitchell and the Cavaliers needed.

How will Mitchell respond coming out of the All-Star Game?

Mitchell had a packed schedule during the league’s midseason showcase, suiting up for his seventh All-Star Game

He also took part in the three-point contest in California, so he was in demand. And with a day or so to regroup and return to the Cavs in a pivotal period, how he can slot back into league play is always a question mark, regardless of how many All-Star games you have been part of.

Mitchell has been a steady force amid the Cavaliers’ roller-coaster season, putting up a career-best 29.0 points per game and topping the league with 185 three-pointers.

He has also appeared noticeably more energized since the February 4 trade that brought in James Harden, the 11-time All-Star and 2018 NBA MVP.