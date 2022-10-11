Cavs Notes: Injury Updates, Roster Decisions And Lineup Shuffling

The Cleveland Cavaliers are halfway through their preseason slate with a record of 0-2. Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he wanted this training camp and preseason to be difficult and for his group to experience a little adversity.

Admittedly, the sample size is VERY small. The Cavs have shown some flashes of brilliance and some moments of disorganization. The record is largely irrelevant, and Bickerstaff has been more focused on playing their brand of basketball than results. He’s used the exhibition season to tinker and play around with lineup combinations.

Remember, this is a team and an organization that has a very clearly defined identity and to this point has thrived in that environment.

The team has navigated rotation experiments with a handful of injuries so far this preseason and that has understandably impacted their ability to tinker with lineups.

As the Cavs ramp up for the final tune-ups of the exhibition season at home against Atlanta on Wednesday and in Orlando on Friday, we’ve learned some updates on key guys who have been out of action.

Where is Ricky Rubio in his return from knee surgery?

Ricky Rubio is still a few months away from returning to the lineup, but he’s a visible presence at practice every day and is frequently getting in extra work and putting up additional shots following shoot around.

Rubio had said his timeline varies daily and hasn’t spoken to the media since media day two weeks ago. He put a ballpark of AROUND December, give or take a couple of weeks on either side. This is the second time Rubio has sustained an injury his knee that’s required surgery and the timeline is typically 11-12 months of recovery.

To the naked eye, Rubio looks well on his way. He’s moving well, has no noticeable limp and is making cuts at about half-speed with no defense. The release on his shot looks pure and smooth.

Sure, it’s easy to look good in a non-contested environment, but all signs so far this offseason have been encouraging regarding his recovery.

Has Caris LeVert asserted himself as the starting SF?

Caris LeVert has gotten the nod as the starting Small Forward in the first two preseason games. Bickerstaff has been adamant that it’s an open competition that includes a handful of players, including the newly extended Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro, Dylan Windler, Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens.

LeVert has made the most of his opportunity and by all accounts is having a fantastic camp. Several players have said that Caris is turning heads in practice and his play on the floor in the first two preseason games has backed that up.

LeVert is averaging 10 pts and three assists per game through the first two contests and has made a handful of nice defensive plays.

Wade got the start at the 4 on Monday night and is also in the mix. Osman? He’s there too but doesn’t appear to have the leg up that the other two have. Lamar Stevens has seen limited action in the first two games but will likely get ample opportunities through the final two preseason games.

Bickerstaff was noncommittal when asked about whether LeVert had emerged as a frontrunner for the starting position at practice on Tuesday.

“He’s done a great job, so we’ll keep going and we’ll see,” Bickerstaff said.

Where is the Love?

Kevin Love didn’t play against the 76ers on Wednesday night. Bickerstaff said Love knocked knees with someone during the preseason opener and was held out for precautionary reasons.

Love has spoken extensively about the recovery process as he gets older and how that has become a primary focus for him as he enters his 15th NBA season. He practiced on Tuesday and Bickerstaff said he didn’t expect it to be a lingering problem.

How’s Evan Mobley?

Evan Mobley is continuing to progress from a right-ankle sprain that he suffered on October 1st. The Cavs announced he would miss 1-2 weeks on October 3rd as he rehabs the injury, but Mobley has been on the floor in recent days following practice working on shooting drills.

For a 7-footer, it’s a marvel to watch Mobley knock down shot after shot, many from long range. His injured ankle doesn’t appear to be inhibiting any movement or drills he’s participated in so far.

Bickerstaff said Mobley is progressing well and moving in the right direction. Mobley has taken all the necessary steps so far. Bickerstaff added the team is hopeful he will play in the preseason and has not been ruled out for playing in the preseason.

Which leads us to…

Dylan Windler?

While Mobley could return for one of the final two preseason games, Dylan Windler will likely miss the remainder of the preseason. Windler also suffered an ankle injury, but his is apparently more significant than what Mobley is encountering.

The 2019 first-round pick has struggled through injuries his entire career and it’s left the Cavs up in the air with what they actually have in Windler.

By many accounts, Windler was having a good camp and was finally showing the value he could provide in the lineup. Bickerstaff did say he was in the mix for the starting SF position after all.

But alas, another injury has derailed any progress he may have made this fall. It’s disappointing for both Windler, and the Cavs. Bickerstaff said he wouldn’t expect to see Windler in the lineup in the final two games.

“If something magical happens, maybe he’ll come back but my assumption is he’ll be out for preseason,” Bickerstaf said.

Additional notes: Dean Wade did not practice on Tuesday as he deals with, wait for it….

An ankle injury.

It’s not clear on the severity of the injury as ankle injuries can vary widely (see: Mobley, Evan and Windler, Dylan).

