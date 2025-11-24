Donovan Mitchell shows Shedeur Sanders support after Browns, Cavs wins on Sunday

Donovan Mitchell was visibly enthusiastic after the Cavaliers bested the Los Angeles Clippers 120-105 at Rocket Arena Sunday night. It wasn’t just the win or that he dropped 37 points including five three-pointers, surpassing Kyrie Irving for fifth-most in franchise history in the process with 724 total triples to date with Cleveland.

Mitchell was excited about the Browns’ 24-10 road victory over the Las Vegas Raiders as he threw his wrist up for a "perfect timing" celebration on his way to the Cavs locker room postgame, a nod to Cleveland rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders' single "Perfect Timing" and trademark celebration.

The light-hearted gesture was Mitchell's way of giving Sanders props for his first start and win with the Cleveland Browns.

“I think I’m the most hype in the locker room,” Mitchell said. “I said before the year started he was going to start at some point. To see him have a good game and a team win that’s big time and I just wanna show him our support.”

Shedeur Sanders has a fan in #Cavs star Donovan Mitchell: “I think I’m the most hype in the locker room.” ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/RI9xPOFh8x — Gabriella Kreuz (@thesportsGab) November 24, 2025

Sanders, who is the son of Colorado Buffaloes head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, finished 11-of-20 for 209 yards with a touchdown pass and one interception. He became the first Browns rookie quarterback to win his first start since 1995.

“He’s a talented player and he gets a lot of hate and unfair criticism and all that” Mitchell said. "But this kid’s phenomenal and I hope he has a hell of a career. I’m a fan.”

Mitchell is not shy to give other athletes, especially young and upcoming talent, their praise. The other night he spoke highly of Washington Wizards promising guard, Tre Johnson.

In the Cavs win over the Clippers, Mitchell recorded a near double-double with a game-high 37 points on 14-22 (.636) shooting from the field, including 5-9 (.556) shooting from the three-point line, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal.

#Cavs lead it 59-52 over the Clippers at the half.



Proctor off the bench in 10 min:



PTS 10

FG 3-3

3PT 2-2

REB 3 pic.twitter.com/cv8BLIGkMy — Gabriella Kreuz (@thesportsGab) November 24, 2025

Evan Mobley finished with his seventh double-double of the season with 18 points on 9-12 (.750) shooting from the field, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Cavs rookie Tyrese Proctor was productive off the bench tallying 11 points, three rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes.

The Wine and Gold improved to 12-6 overall and 8-3 at Rocket Arena this season with the win. They are 25-9 at home over their last 34 home games since Jan. 5 of last season.

The Cavaliers head to Toronto for a matchup with the Raptors Monday night at Scotiabank Arena. Tipoff set for 7:00 p.m.