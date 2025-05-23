Cavaliers Acquire NBA Champion in Hypothetical Jarrett Allen Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers are officially at a crossroads following a second-round playoff exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
While President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman preaches "patience" and development with his young team, many wonder if it's time to make a change with the make-up of the roster, particularly with the core four.
Altman's options for tweaking things are limited, however, with Cleveland flirting with the NBA's second apron. As fans play with the trade machines to try and put together their best trade packages for Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland, Spencer Davies proposes one that actually could work.
Find out what it is, as he and Spencer German discuss a handful of other trade scenarios they've seen, and decide whether or not they'd pull the trigger. Later, the guys discuss what the future holds for the Cavs two notable free agents, Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill, while trying to decipher what Altman had to say about retaining the two key role players.
Meanwhile, an NBA legend is demanding more from Donovan Mitchell in helping the Cavaliers get over their postseason shortcomings. Spencer German won't stand for it.
Courtside with the Cavs on SI is the official podcast of Cleveland Cavaliers on SI, hosted by Spencer German and Spencer Davies, who break down the biggest storylines surrounding the wine and gold every single week.
