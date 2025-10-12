Cleveland Cavaliers aiming for first preseason win vs. Boston Celtics
After back-to-back losses against the Chicago Bulls this preseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers meet the Boston Celtics for the third of their four games.
The Bulls are very different from the Celtics. They are levels above them in talent. Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson and the team may need to look for more experience tonight if they aim to beat Boston.
Going into the positives of the team so far this preseason, the starting lineup for the start of the year looks set. Jaylon Tyson has joined the team after not having a ton of playtime in his rookie season in Cleveland.
Along with the lineup seemingly being decided, other notable positives have come from rookie Tyrese Proctor. Who is proving to have been a steal in the draft from the Cavs. Proctor scored 14 points in that first game against the Bulls and had a positive reaction from fans in his debut.
Other positives so far have been De’Andre Hunter and Evan Mobley, who have both been really good on offense. Notably Hunter, who was not a primary scorer for Cleveland after he was traded from Atlanta. Hunter was averaging 19 points per game before the trade.
So, as we head into the game tonight against Boston, Atkinson should look for more experience in his starting lineup. They may also look to see how their young guys perform against a recent NBA Championship team.
Lonzo Ball is a point of concern so far. Ball in his 2 games has not shown much for the team on offense. He did have a few good glimpses of the Lonzo Ball that people know when he was healthy, but it hasn't been the same.
The Celtics did not play Jaylen Brown in the last game in their loss to the Raptors, but he did play in the first game where he finished with 21 points. Himself, Derrick White, Sam Hauser, and Jordan Walsh all missed the last game, but it has not been confirmed if they will be a part of this game or not.
There hasn't been a standout player for the Celtics besides Brown's first game. The Cavs have a good chance here to take advantage of the team and build some confidence. The Raptors applied a lot of pressure that Boston could not handle in their last game.
The Cavaliers take on the Celtics on Sunday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN.